Our Client in the Information Technology Industry is seeking a Senior Software Developer to join their office based in Port Elizabeth.
Duties & Responsibilities
The candidate will:
Lead the delivery of high-quality Digital Transformation, Software Development and other solutions based on emediaIT’s offerings, on time and within budget.
Assist with Technical Presales, Planning and Implementation, Testing/Quality Assurance, Business/Systems Analysis and Project Management
Meet goals and targets that are aligned with those of the organisation.
Commit to continuous improvement and on-going skills development.
Desired Experience & Qualification
Proven track record with minimum 5+ years of experience preferred.
BSc, BIT, MSc, MIT or other relevant qualifications preferred.
Microsoft, AWS or other certifications preferred.
Knowledge of and experience with as much of the following as possible is required:
Development
- Web, Windows & Mobile Development
- NET Framework and Core
- ASP.NET, MVC, Web API and Core
- HTML, CSS, JavaScript and TypeScript
- jQuery, Angular and React
- ORM (EF, EF Core, LLBLGen Pro etc.)
- Web Services (REST & SOAP)
Databases
- SQL Server 2012-2019
- Database Design
- Database Administration
Applications
- indows Server 2012-2019
- Internet Information Services (IIS)
- Visual Studio and Azure DevOps
- Git source control
Knowledge of and experience with any/all of the following would be an advantage, but is not required:
Development
- SharePoint 2010-2019 & Online
- Dynamics CRM 2013-2016 & Online
- Workflow Development
- Nintex or K2
- Office 365 Development
- Azure Development
