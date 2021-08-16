Senior Software Developer at Headhunters

Aug 16, 2021

Our client in the IT industry based in Cape Town is currently looking for a talented Senior Software Developer with 6+ years of coding experience.

Main purpose of the position:

  • To develop, build and operate sophisticated large-scale transactional systems as well as leading and mentoring their development team.

Experience and Skills set:

  • Our tech stack of choice is Python and Django
  • Knowledge in other object-orientated languages and MVC frameworks.
  • Exposure to GoLang will be advantageous.

Key Performance Areas:

Writing software in line with industry standards and design patterns:

  • Guide and implement software and product design
  • Produce code of the highest quality
  • Produce code in line with project requirements
  • Implement and maintain appropriate security standards
  • Write and maintain unit and functional tests

Debugging software for optimum functioning:

  • Reproducing and locate the source of reported bugs and issues
  • Fix bugs and issues
  • Communicate errors and solutions to product owners

Maintaining software and related repositories and databases:

  • Manage source code and versioning
  • Manage to branch and pull requests

Managing Projects:

  • Provide accurate estimates for new work and assessment for work completed
  • Manage projects task in line with project workflow
  • Identifying and suggesting functional improvements
  • Work with product owners to plan and execute project sprints
  • Maintaining detailed documentation for software components

Leading and Mentoring:

  • Provide mentorship to peers and team members
  • Strategic thinking around database and architectural design
  • Participate in code reviews and contribute to the teams continuous upskilling

Keeping current with the development environment:

  • Maintain and improve skill set
  • Identify developmental needs and motivate for additional training

Competencies:

  • Collaborative
  • Problem solver
  • Independent thinker
  • Organized
  • Professional
  • Knows how to manage stress when under pressure
  • Displays self awareness and leadership

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Learn more/Apply for this position