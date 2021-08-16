SENIOR SOFTWARE DEVELOPER at Headhunters

Our PE based client, operating in the IT space, is seeking to employ a SENIOR SOFTWARE DEVELOPER.

Required Knowledge, Skills, Qualifications and Experience:

Proven track record with minimum 5+ years of experience preferred .

. BSc, BIT, MSc, MIT or other relevant qualifications preferred.

Microsoft, AWS or other certifications preferred.

Development Web, Windows & Mobile Development .NET Framework and Core NET, MVC, Web API and Core HTML, CSS, JavaScript and TypeScript jQuery, Angular and React ORM (EF, EF Core, LLBLGen Pro etc.) Web Services (REST & SOAP)



Databases SQL Server 2012-2019 Database Design Database Administration



Applications Windows Server 2012-2019 Internet Information Services (IIS) Visual Studio and Azure DevOps SharePoint 2010-2019 & Online Dynamics CRM 2013-2016 & Online Workflow



Development Nintex or K2 Office 365 Development Azure Development



The candidate will:

Lead the delivery of high-quality Digital Transformation, Software Development and other solutions based on offerings, on time and within budget

Assist with Technical Presales, Planning and Implementation, Testing/Quality Assurance, Business/Systems Analysis and Project Management

Meet goals and targets that are aligned with those of the organisation

Commit to continuous improvement and on-going skills development

Must be willing to travel and have their own reliable vehicle with valid drivers license.

Learn more/Apply for this position