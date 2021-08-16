Senior SQL DBA at BET Software

The DBA role has a direct impact on the organisational revenue stream, legal standing and reputation. Actions or inaction on your part is critical to organisational success or failure. Your decision-making, problem-solving, and proactive attitude must be enhanced with effective collaboration with internal and external teams.

Specifically, as a member of BET and administrator of organisational databases, you’ll install, upgrade, administer, monitor, maintain, and secure these systems. You will ensure the overall health of the systems assigned to your control. These databases may be hosted on-premise or in a private or public cloud. You are required to take all reasonable steps to ensure data is secure, readily available, protected from loss or corruption and easily accessible as needed by the business

Job Description:

Provide proactive performance monitoring, and capacity planning for future database and server growth

SQL Database Performance Monitoring and Tuning

Good knowledge of High Availability (Replication and Always-On)

Good knowledge of Disaster Recovery (Log Shipping)

Ability to provide on-call and 24/7 DBA Support

Data Extraction, Transformation, and Loading (ETL)

Write/Build robust automated solutions to extract large volumes of data from multiple sources/systems into a data warehouse environment/s

Check the data is extracted correctly, efficiently, timeously and sets the stage for the success of subsequent processes

Ensure data quality and consistency by performing automated data validation, and provide reporting on errors identified for further analysis

Correctly convert or transform the data from one format or structure to another where needed

Correctly insert data into the final target data warehouse for querying and analysis

Ensure the data is appropriately cleansed, and delivered in a proper storage format/structure to facilitate the development team being able to develop applications as quickly as possible

Specialised Data Handling

Effectively manage very large databases using advanced monitoring and tuning

Develop the solutions required to manage unstructured data types where required

Database Backup and Recovery

Create backup and recovery plans and procedures based on industry best practices

Focus on cost-effective automated solutions which require minimal support and monitoring

Cater for different types of failures with potentially different solutions, so that the most cost and time-effective solution is implemented where required

Take preventative actions to reduce the potential of failure is reduced and the number of actual failures is as near zero as possible

Ensure these plans are properly reviewed, approved and communicated so that the necessary steps are followed to execute these plans efficiently and effectively

Ensure there is limited key-man reliance on yourself if an event occurs

Security

Identify potential weaknesses of the database software and overall system

Research, plan and implement best practice strategies to mitigate risk

Ensure audit logs/trails are implemented and monitored

Define, approve and implement plans to manage a security breach or irregularity

Authentication

Establish the needs of users and set up access to the database to ensure appropriate levels of access/security where needed

Ensure access to systems is entirely denied where appropriate

Capacity Planning

Perform short-term and long-term capacity analysis and planning across all systems

Ensure full understanding of the size of the database/s and estimate growth curves

Predict and communicate future capacity needs

Ensure preventative measures are taken to mitigate any stability and efficiency issues related to capacity in advance and taking cost into consideration

Performance Monitoring & Database Tuning

Perform tracking and ongoing monitoring of systems performance ensuring that storage, archiving, backup and recovery processes are functioning effectively

Take preventative monitoring steps to ensure systems always have adequate capacity for performance, and take steps to prevent future issues

Apply your advanced knowledge indexes, index management and statistics to ensure the system is performing optimally

Identify any part of the system which is slowing processing, creating instability or negatively affecting response times and then analyse and communicate with development/IT teams (and management where appropriate)

Apply agreed to configuration changes that improve the systems operational efficiency and effectiveness

Optimise the physical configuration of the database to improve performance

Perform pro-active, preventative and relevant and appropriate system maintenance

Identify, recommend and implement cost-effective monitoring tools which enhance monitoring and thereby improving response times to performance-related issues

Monitor and optimise aspects such as indexing and query execution where appropriate

Where possible collaborate with the development teams to refine the system design to meet current and future system performance and storage requirements

Trouble Shooting

Remain on-call for troubleshooting in case of problems

Quickly understand and respond to problems when they occur

Restore lost data

Correct or eliminate an issue to minimise damage to data, financial or reputational

Other Duties

Provide constructive and timely feedback for performance development

Assist with recruitment by providing appropriate feedback when required

Present performance reports and metrics to management

Provide training gap analysis feedback to improve the operational effectiveness of the DBA team

Perform research and compile required reports and papers

Collaborate with other divisions and departments to carry out BET’s goals and objectives

Draft reports and correspondence to various third parties or outsourced contractors

Keep updated on emerging technologies and trends in DBA management

Identify training needs and ensure training is developed and provided

Qualifications/Certifications:

Required Qualifications/Certifications:

Engineering or Science Degree

Microsoft Office – Word, Excel, PowerPoint (Intermediate to Advanced)

SQL or related certification

Preferred Certifications:

Windows/Linux

C# or Java

NO SQL or equivalent

Advantageous Certifications:

.NET

Cloud Technology

Database Design Skills – OLTP/ Data Warehouse

DataBase Management System/s

Database Administration / Data warehousing. Data Analytics

Certified Information Systems Security Professional

Required Experience and Skills:

Minimum 5 years experience

Software Installation and Maintenance

Data Extraction, Transformation, and Loading (ETL)

Specialised Data Handling

Database Backup and Recovery

Security

Authentication

Capacity Planning

Performance Monitoring & Database Tuning

Trouble Shooting

Betting/Gambling

Required Attributes and Competencies:

Good Communication and Time Management Skills

High Emotional Intelligence

High Performance

Strong Business Acumen and Accountability

Excellent Problem-Solving Skills

Quality Focused and Results Driven

Detail Orientated

Please note that only candidates who meet the stipulated minimum requirements will be contacted.

If you are not contacted within 30 days, please kindly consider your application unsuccessful. Thank you!

Desired Skills:

SQL Server Reporting Services

Log shipping

Query optimization

SQL Server Integration Services

Database security

T-SQL Stored Procedures

Replication

Performance Tuning

SQL Server Database Administration

Database Production

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software

5 to 10 years Database Design / Development / Administration

About The Employer:

At BET Software, we have an arsenal of top talent so it’s no wonder that we are leaders in software development, championing the creation and deployment of innovative software systems for the betting industry in South Africa and abroad. We pride ourselves on developing and maintaining vanguard software solutions for our customers from foundation to finish.

At the forefront of our game-changing development lies Syx Software, an extraordinary application in its ability to result in large volumes of transactions in rapid time. Syx is a ground-breaking online and retail software solution that offers customers a fully realised sportsbook with integration into casino betting, virtual games and live lotteries. Syx was pioneered by BET Software for the renowned Hollywoodbets brand and is designed to run on low-end hardware in locations with limited internet connectivity, which is extremely beneficial in an African context.

Our company is passionate about pushing technological boundaries to create world-class online and retail betting solutions and other pioneering software solutions and systems. Currently surging forward on an exponential growth path, we’re increasing our international footprint and we are also currently on a massive drive to recruit top talent into our Army of All-Stars.

We may be a well-oiled machine, but our All-Stars are far from cogs. We don’t just recruit talent, we cultivate it. And our All-Stars understand the importance of refining their respective crafts. Armed with learning and development programmes, various opportunities for growth and well-deserved incentives, our All-Star Team at BET Software is well-taken care of. This helps to better serve both each other and our clients, and it shows in everything – from what we develop and produce, to what we value and believe. Check out the various vacancies we have and reserve your seaside spot by joining our All-Star Team!

Learn more/Apply for this position