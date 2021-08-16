Senior SQL Developer

Main purpose of Job:

Development of best class bespoke solutions related to Governance Risk and Compliance (GRC) for our global operations.

Primary responsibilities:

Development of bespoke work in TSQL / SSIS / SSRS / C#- Develop custom integration solutions using various technologies such as SQL Server, WCF Services and Web API’s in C#, JSON, XML and Microsoft SQL Server Data Tools.- Thorough unit testing of development work- Engage with project managers, business – and test analysts, system consultants, developers and management in project work- Scoping of client requirements- Follow technical specifications and create technical specifications when necessary

Minimum qualification and experience:

BSC Computer Science or relevant qualification- Advanced T-SQL (Minimum 6 years’ experience)- Senior level SSRS, SSIS- Senior C#- Understanding of RESTful Web services / Web API’s / WCF Services and JSON- Experience in a customer facing role- Experience in Qlikview / QlikSense dashboard development

Experience / training that would be an advantage:

Understanding of N-Tier systems: Presentation, application and database layers that form large systems- Power BI experience- Database design, development- Knowledge of SSAS- Integration or dashboard/reporting experience- Administration Knowledge of SQL Server- Ability to document technical specifications, processes and procedures- Good understanding of different development methodologies Personal Attributes:

Excellent communication Skills – written and oral- Positive attitude, team player- High attention to detail- Quality conscious, analytical, assertive, ability to multi task- Self-starter and quick learner- Professional and presentable The IsoMetrix DNA encompasses the following core values and behaviours:- Own It!- Do the right thing- Embrace Ideas- Win together- Think Beyond

Desired Skills:

SQL server

TSQL

C#

Qlikview

About The Employer:

a fast-growing software company with offices in the USA, Canada, Australia, United Kingdom and South Africa, is a leading provider of software solutions for Governance, Risk and Compliance management and reporting.

The individual will utilize their SQL and TSQL experience to deliver bespoke and standard items for our configurable software platform. The Technical Solutions Expert will work in our Professional Services department in an agile project stream and be able to serve as an expert in technical delivery and bespoke development.

Learn more/Apply for this position