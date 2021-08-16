Software Developer (Telephony)

An opportunity is available for a skilled Software Developer who is eager to join my clients’ Software Development team. Their environment is fast moving, focused, structured and collaborative.

As a Software Developer, you will form a vital part of a team of .Net Developers who are responsible for critical business processes. The Software Developer will report to the Senior Scrum Master.

The following experience is required:

Databases:

MS SQL Server, MySQL

Software:

C#; ASP.NET, MVC, XML, SOAP, WCF, RESTful API’s, HTML5, Angular, JavaScript, JSON, Stored Procedures, SSIS, Message Queues (RabbitMQ), Visual Studio, TFS, Azure DevOps, GIT, Amazon EC2, Amazon S3, Amazon VPC, Asterisk

Understanding of Continuous Integration, DevOps & SOA

Bonus: Experience in working with agile teams and successfully delivering agile based software projects

Bonus: Experience in Telephony Systems development and support

You will also be required to display the following behavioural competencies:

Concern for order, quality and accuracy

Strong problem-solving ability

Thirst for continuous learning

Sincere passion for technology and innovation

Result orientation and eager to work hard and smart

Strong analytical, written and verbal skills

Understand that software development is about more than just writing code

Initially, you will be responsible for:

Innovative solution design

User interface design and development

Software development and unit testing

Collaborate with Business Analysts and Test Analysts in developing, testing and deploying new software system components or software system enhancements

Provide third line support to Operations

Research and investigate new technologies

Qualifications:

3-Year tertiary qualification in Information Technology (B.Sc. Information Science or National Diploma/Tech Information Technology) from recognized institution is preferred

Minimum 3 years as a Software Developer/ Programmer

About The Employer:

Independent Credit Provider

