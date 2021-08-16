Software Developer (Telephony)

An opportunity is available for a skilled Software Developer who is eager to join my clients’ Software Development team. Their environment is fast moving, focused, structured and collaborative.
As a Software Developer, you will form a vital part of a team of .Net Developers who are responsible for critical business processes. The Software Developer will report to the Senior Scrum Master.
The following experience is required:
- Databases:
MS SQL Server, MySQL
- Software:
C#; ASP.NET, MVC, XML, SOAP, WCF, RESTful API’s, HTML5, Angular, JavaScript, JSON, Stored Procedures, SSIS, Message Queues (RabbitMQ), Visual Studio, TFS, Azure DevOps, GIT, Amazon EC2, Amazon S3, Amazon VPC, Asterisk
- Understanding of Continuous Integration, DevOps & SOA
- Bonus: Experience in working with agile teams and successfully delivering agile based software projects
- Bonus: Experience in Telephony Systems development and support
You will also be required to display the following behavioural competencies:
- Concern for order, quality and accuracy
- Strong problem-solving ability
- Thirst for continuous learning
- Sincere passion for technology and innovation
- Result orientation and eager to work hard and smart
- Strong analytical, written and verbal skills
- Understand that software development is about more than just writing code
Initially, you will be responsible for:
- Innovative solution design
- User interface design and development
- Software development and unit testing
- Collaborate with Business Analysts and Test Analysts in developing, testing and deploying new software system components or software system enhancements
- Provide third line support to Operations
- Research and investigate new technologies
Qualifications:
- 3-Year tertiary qualification in Information Technology (B.Sc. Information Science or National Diploma/Tech Information Technology) from recognized institution is preferred
- Minimum 3 years as a Software Developer/ Programmer
