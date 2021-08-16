Software Developer (Telephony)

Aug 16, 2021

An opportunity is available for a skilled Software Developer who is eager to join my clients’ Software Development team. Their environment is fast moving, focused, structured and collaborative.

As a Software Developer, you will form a vital part of a team of .Net Developers who are responsible for critical business processes. The Software Developer will report to the Senior Scrum Master.

The following experience is required:

  • Databases:

MS SQL Server, MySQL

  • Software:

C#; ASP.NET, MVC, XML, SOAP, WCF, RESTful API’s, HTML5, Angular, JavaScript, JSON, Stored Procedures, SSIS, Message Queues (RabbitMQ), Visual Studio, TFS, Azure DevOps, GIT, Amazon EC2, Amazon S3, Amazon VPC, Asterisk

  • Understanding of Continuous Integration, DevOps & SOA
  • Bonus: Experience in working with agile teams and successfully delivering agile based software projects
  • Bonus: Experience in Telephony Systems development and support

You will also be required to display the following behavioural competencies:

  • Concern for order, quality and accuracy
  • Strong problem-solving ability
  • Thirst for continuous learning
  • Sincere passion for technology and innovation
  • Result orientation and eager to work hard and smart
  • Strong analytical, written and verbal skills
  • Understand that software development is about more than just writing code

Initially, you will be responsible for:

  • Innovative solution design
  • User interface design and development
  • Software development and unit testing
  • Collaborate with Business Analysts and Test Analysts in developing, testing and deploying new software system components or software system enhancements
  • Provide third line support to Operations
  • Research and investigate new technologies

Qualifications:

  • 3-Year tertiary qualification in Information Technology (B.Sc. Information Science or National Diploma/Tech Information Technology) from recognized institution is preferred
  • Minimum 3 years as a Software Developer/ Programmer

Email your CV & qualifications to wendyjobs at [URL Removed]

