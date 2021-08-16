System Engineer

The main purpose of the job

The client is looking for the ideal candidate that will join the Surveillance and Analytics’ Business Unit to design, build, implement and support world-class biometric solutions, of which facial recognition forms a large part.

The role will simplistically be a DevOps role, meaning it requires operational experience and understanding as a prerequisite, combined with development skills and experience.

Knowledge Competencies

Practical experience in C#, .Net, Blazor, Razor, and Javascript

Knowledgeable in Android Mobile Development Java (Android Studio), Xamarin

2+ Years of Experience working closely with pre-sales and Engineering teams to ensure the product solution addresses current customer requirements and expectations.

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment; capable of managing multiple tasks.

Networking essentials: Being able to configure, maintain and troubleshoot TCP/IP-based networks to allow for system solutions to be activated and kept in working order.

Physical Security:

Physical Security: CCTV or Technical Installation and Planning Experience – minimum 3 years

3 years relevant experience with integrated electronic security solutions

Experience in Advance Biometric Technology E.g. Facial Recognition, Behaviour Analytics

Familiar with VMS Systems

Software:- Microsoft Office with Excel, PowerPoint, and Word essential experience- Microsoft Visio or similar- Working Knowledge of Win 10, Server 2012 R2 to current- Working Knowledge of Relationship Database SQL 2012 to Relevant- Understanding of Active Directory infrastructure components such as DHCP, DNS, User, and Computer Management- Knowledge of Multi-Server Solution Architecture- Perform system-level fault isolation on all multi-tiered Biometrics application environments server components.- Knowledge and troubleshooting of Network LAN and WAN connectivity- Working Knowledge of Code Editor e.g Notepad++, VSCode

Qualification & Experience

National Diploma in IT or equivalent

Familiar with industry-standard virtualization and container methodologies

Virtual Environments e.g VirtualBox

Cloud Applications Azure, AWS, or similar

Programming Language C#, C++, JavaScript

Front-end Language HTML, CSS, PHP etc.

Linux OS RHEL Linux 6 Servers

Access control, AVIS, ABIS would be advantagous.

Familiar with Visio Studio and basic code knowledge

Desired Skills:

integrated electronic security solutions

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position