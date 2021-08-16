System Engineer

The main purpose of the job
- The client is looking for the ideal candidate that will join the Surveillance and Analytics’ Business Unit to design, build, implement and support world-class biometric solutions, of which facial recognition forms a large part.
- The role will simplistically be a DevOps role, meaning it requires operational experience and understanding as a prerequisite, combined with development skills and experience.
Knowledge Competencies
- Practical experience in C#, .Net, Blazor, Razor, and Javascript
- Knowledgeable in Android Mobile Development Java (Android Studio), Xamarin
- 2+ Years of Experience working closely with pre-sales and Engineering teams to ensure the product solution addresses current customer requirements and expectations.
- Ability to work in a fast-paced environment; capable of managing multiple tasks.
- Networking essentials: Being able to configure, maintain and troubleshoot TCP/IP-based networks to allow for system solutions to be activated and kept in working order.
Physical Security:
- CCTV or Technical Installation and Planning Experience – minimum 3 years
- 3 years relevant experience with integrated electronic security solutions
- Experience in Advance Biometric Technology E.g. Facial Recognition, Behaviour Analytics
- Familiar with VMS Systems
Software:- Microsoft Office with Excel, PowerPoint, and Word essential experience- Microsoft Visio or similar- Working Knowledge of Win 10, Server 2012 R2 to current- Working Knowledge of Relationship Database SQL 2012 to Relevant- Understanding of Active Directory infrastructure components such as DHCP, DNS, User, and Computer Management- Knowledge of Multi-Server Solution Architecture- Perform system-level fault isolation on all multi-tiered Biometrics application environments server components.- Knowledge and troubleshooting of Network LAN and WAN connectivity- Working Knowledge of Code Editor e.g Notepad++, VSCode
Qualification & Experience
- National Diploma in IT or equivalent
- Familiar with industry-standard virtualization and container methodologies
- Virtual Environments e.g VirtualBox
- Cloud Applications Azure, AWS, or similar
- Programming Language C#, C++, JavaScript
- Front-end Language HTML, CSS, PHP etc.
- Linux OS RHEL Linux 6 Servers
- Access control, AVIS, ABIS would be advantagous.
- Familiar with Visio Studio and basic code knowledge
Desired Skills:
- integrated electronic security solutions
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma