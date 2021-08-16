System Engineer

Aug 16, 2021

The main purpose of the job

  • The client is looking for the ideal candidate that will join the Surveillance and Analytics’ Business Unit to design, build, implement and support world-class biometric solutions, of which facial recognition forms a large part.
  • The role will simplistically be a DevOps role, meaning it requires operational experience and understanding as a prerequisite, combined with development skills and experience.

Knowledge Competencies

  • Practical experience in C#, .Net, Blazor, Razor, and Javascript
  • Knowledgeable in Android Mobile Development Java (Android Studio), Xamarin
  • 2+ Years of Experience working closely with pre-sales and Engineering teams to ensure the product solution addresses current customer requirements and expectations.
  • Ability to work in a fast-paced environment; capable of managing multiple tasks.
  • Networking essentials: Being able to configure, maintain and troubleshoot TCP/IP-based networks to allow for system solutions to be activated and kept in working order.
    Physical Security:
  • CCTV or Technical Installation and Planning Experience – minimum 3 years
  • 3 years relevant experience with integrated electronic security solutions
  • Experience in Advance Biometric Technology E.g. Facial Recognition, Behaviour Analytics
  • Familiar with VMS Systems

Software:- Microsoft Office with Excel, PowerPoint, and Word essential experience- Microsoft Visio or similar- Working Knowledge of Win 10, Server 2012 R2 to current- Working Knowledge of Relationship Database SQL 2012 to Relevant- Understanding of Active Directory infrastructure components such as DHCP, DNS, User, and Computer Management- Knowledge of Multi-Server Solution Architecture- Perform system-level fault isolation on all multi-tiered Biometrics application environments server components.- Knowledge and troubleshooting of Network LAN and WAN connectivity- Working Knowledge of Code Editor e.g Notepad++, VSCode

Qualification & Experience

  • National Diploma in IT or equivalent
  • Familiar with industry-standard virtualization and container methodologies
  • Virtual Environments e.g VirtualBox
  • Cloud Applications Azure, AWS, or similar
  • Programming Language C#, C++, JavaScript
  • Front-end Language HTML, CSS, PHP etc.
  • Linux OS RHEL Linux 6 Servers
  • Access control, AVIS, ABIS would be advantagous.
  • Familiar with Visio Studio and basic code knowledge

Desired Skills:

  • integrated electronic security solutions

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

