Tecno Mobile, itel Mobile double market share

Smartphone brands Tecno Mobile and itel Mobile have doubled their cumulative market share in the second quarter of 2021.

The latest research report from Counterpoint Technology Market Research’s Market Pulse service shows the Transsion Holdings-owned brands grew from 16% to 32% in the second quarter.

In April, Counterpoint, which specialises in products in the technology, media and telecom (TMT) industry, showed that Tecno surpassed Samsung, for handset sales in Africa in 2020, despite a 6,7% year-on-year fall in Africa’s smartphone shipments in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

For Q2 figures in the Middle East and Africa region, Counterpoint’s senior research analyst Yang Wang says that Covid-19 has helped consumers discover many practical-use cases that were not immediately obvious before the pandemic.

“Positive momentum from the end of 2020 has been maintained throughout the first half of the year, with the best Q1 and Q2 on record,” Wang says.