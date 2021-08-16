Test Analyst at Reverside

Test Analyst Role in Johannesburg

We are looking forIntermediate TestAnalystProfessionals with 3-5yearssolid development experience in Systems Analysisand has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Technical knowledge and skills:

SDLC (strong functional knowledge of Systems Engineering ).

Testing Methodologies. ITIL process awareness.

Testing Tools (Mercury Quality Centre or equivalent). Knowledge of SQL Scripts.

Technikon diploma in IT/Software Engineering/Computer Science or a University degree in a technical discipline such as Computer Science, Mathematics or Engineering, or 2 or more years of relevant Test Analyst experience.

ISTQB or ISEB qualification for Test Analysts in Functional Testing

Experience with regression, usability, sanity and functional testing methods.

Experience using Mercury Quality Center will be an advantage.

Some exposure to automated regression and performance testing advantageous.

Other Skills:



Agile Methodology

Good professional communication skills

Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

Committed and dedicated to achieving results

Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

Role & Responsibilities

The invididual is accountable that the test process adequately identifies and tests that the business functional requirements are fulfilled and that defects are resolved.

Designs the test plan, test cases and test scenario’s based on an analysis of the business specifications.

Ensures that the Test Environment is configured correctly, and manages the delegated activities during actual testing and resolution of defects.

Actively coaches and teaches peers and Testers, and contribute to the continuous improvement of the Test process and methodologies.

Participate in review sessions where the BRS; FRS or User Manuals are discussed.

Participate in JAD sessions where requirements are derived.

Extract requirements from BRR, FRS, etc.

Extract requirements into Mercury Quality Center.

Review requirements with peers/ Test Manager/ Business Analyst.

Analyze test requirements using proven test techniques, and document in a Testing Requirements.

Provide estimates for completing test cases and execution

Design manual test cases for each test scenario.

Design, write and store all test cases in Mercury Quality Center.

Link all test cases to the appropriate requirement(s) in Mercury Quality Center.

Ensure 100% requirements coverage.

Prepare for and provide a walk through of all test scenarios for project teams that facilitate feedback and the ultimate execution of all test scenarios.

Review test scenarios and test cases with the relevant Business Analysts/ peers/ Test Manager.

Design manual regression test packs in Mercury Quality Center.

Identify test cases for automation.

Identify and communicate test environmental requirements.

Identify test data requirements.

Create/Maintain test data.

Create/Update data sets.

Learn more/Apply for this position