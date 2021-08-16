Test Analyst at Reverside

Test Analyst Role in Johannesburg
We are looking forIntermediate TestAnalystProfessionals with 3-5yearssolid development experience in Systems Analysisand has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
About The Employer:
Technical knowledge and skills:
- SDLC (strong functional knowledge of Systems Engineering ).
- Testing Methodologies. ITIL process awareness.
- Testing Tools (Mercury Quality Centre or equivalent). Knowledge of SQL Scripts.
- Technikon diploma in IT/Software Engineering/Computer Science or a University degree in a technical discipline such as Computer Science, Mathematics or Engineering, or 2 or more years of relevant Test Analyst experience.
- ISTQB or ISEB qualification for Test Analysts in Functional Testing
- Experience with regression, usability, sanity and functional testing methods.
- Experience using Mercury Quality Center will be an advantage.
- Some exposure to automated regression and performance testing advantageous.
Other Skills:
- Agile Methodology
- Good professional communication skills
- Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
- Committed and dedicated to achieving results
- Innovative and adhere to best coding practices
Role & Responsibilities
- The invididual is accountable that the test process adequately identifies and tests that the business functional requirements are fulfilled and that defects are resolved.
- Designs the test plan, test cases and test scenario’s based on an analysis of the business specifications.
- Ensures that the Test Environment is configured correctly, and manages the delegated activities during actual testing and resolution of defects.
- Actively coaches and teaches peers and Testers, and contribute to the continuous improvement of the Test process and methodologies.
- Participate in review sessions where the BRS; FRS or User Manuals are discussed.
- Participate in JAD sessions where requirements are derived.
- Extract requirements from BRR, FRS, etc.
- Extract requirements into Mercury Quality Center.
- Review requirements with peers/ Test Manager/ Business Analyst.
- Analyze test requirements using proven test techniques, and document in a Testing Requirements.
- Provide estimates for completing test cases and execution
- Design manual test cases for each test scenario.
- Design, write and store all test cases in Mercury Quality Center.
- Link all test cases to the appropriate requirement(s) in Mercury Quality Center.
- Ensure 100% requirements coverage.
- Prepare for and provide a walk through of all test scenarios for project teams that facilitate feedback and the ultimate execution of all test scenarios.
- Review test scenarios and test cases with the relevant Business Analysts/ peers/ Test Manager.
- Design manual regression test packs in Mercury Quality Center.
- Identify test cases for automation.
- Identify and communicate test environmental requirements.
- Identify test data requirements.
- Create/Maintain test data.
- Create/Update data sets.