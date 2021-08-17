Backend Developer (fintech)

Our client makes online commerce and digital payment acceptance easier and moreaccessible across all Africa. Based in Cape Town, South Africa, they work with small and large merchants to provide a complete toolkit to accept, manage and disburse payments through web and mobile applications.
Ideal candidates look like:
- Someone with at least 6 years’ experience programming in Python.
- Strong experience with best practices and a sound understanding of what makes
valuable codebases.
- The ability to work collaboratively in an ever-changing remote friendly environment.
Nice to haves:
- BSc Computer Science, technical tertiary qualification or significant work experience. Experience with AWS infrastructure, specifically AWS Lambda’s
Job Description:
- Work alongside the team and be a part of the full software development life cycle.
- Building features for our 4 user groups, Merchants, Customers, Developers and Internal
operation teams.
- Working on business projects, internal tech projects, changes to various systems and
navigating unplanned work.
- Work alongside the team to create quality code through peer reviews, maintaining
internal and external documentation and identifying and addressing technical debt.
- Help the team build up healthy development habits like TDD, Refactoring, being Agile,
finding the right tool/technology for the job.
Tech stack:
- Frontend: react: React, :angular: Angular, :typescript: TypeScript.
- Backend: :python: Python, :nodejs: Node, PHP.
- Data: MongoDB, PostgreSQL, MySQL.
- Infra: AWS Lambda’s, Serverless, S3, EC2, API Gateway, [URL Removed] Jira, Confluence, Git, Postman.
- Automation: Gitlab pipelines, CI/CD, Terraform.
What sort of things are coming up on our roadmap:
- Taking our SSO integration to the next level
- Building a single view of our customers using modern data science techniques.
- Building a seamless integration for our merchants
- Expanding our offering to more African countries
- Expanding our payment options
Desired Skills:
- Python
- PHP
- React
- Angular
- typescript