Business Intelligence Analyst

Aug 17, 2021

Responsibilities:

Stakeholder engagement and business analysis including:

  • Project planning, specification, and execution
  • Management of BI staff which includes permanent Mweb employees as well as contractors from iOCO
  • Administration of the BI contract with iOCO. Prevent the monthly budget from being exceeded, schedule training and updates of BI infrastructure
  • Maintain a knowledge base of data sources, the transformation of data into information and how this information is used
  • Keep abreast of the current best practices, software and technologies used for Business Intelligence
  • Mentoring BI staff

Requirements:

  • A tertiary degree in Data Science, Computer Science, Information Systems, Statistics or other affiliated numerical sciences
  • At least 1 year management experience
  • At least 6 years knowledge and experience of working with business in an information providing context supporting business issues and problems with intelligence, presenting data in a meaningful and user-friendly way, interpreting results of reports to a business audience
  • At least 6 years experience in transforming data into intelligence manipulating data, creating transformations, analysing data, creating reports or dashboards
  • At least 6 years knowledge and experience of data systems, data structures and data models
  • Extensive experience in troubleshooting data issues, and dealing with data quality issues
  • Extensive experience in creating reports using BI software, especially Cognos Report Studio, but SSRS, Business Objects etc. will also suffice
  • Knowledge and experience with SQL
  • Knowledge and experience of creating Cognos cubes and Cognos data models (frameworks) will be advantageous
  • Advanced Excel skills
  • Experience in working with big data volumes will be advantageous
  • Experience in the ISP or telecommunications industry will be advantageous.

