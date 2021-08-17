Business Intelligence Analyst

Responsibilities:

Stakeholder engagement and business analysis including:

Project planning, specification, and execution

Management of BI staff which includes permanent Mweb employees as well as contractors from iOCO

Administration of the BI contract with iOCO. Prevent the monthly budget from being exceeded, schedule training and updates of BI infrastructure

Maintain a knowledge base of data sources, the transformation of data into information and how this information is used

Keep abreast of the current best practices, software and technologies used for Business Intelligence

Mentoring BI staff

Requirements:

A tertiary degree in Data Science, Computer Science, Information Systems, Statistics or other affiliated numerical sciences

At least 1 year management experience

At least 6 years knowledge and experience of working with business in an information providing context supporting business issues and problems with intelligence, presenting data in a meaningful and user-friendly way, interpreting results of reports to a business audience

At least 6 years experience in transforming data into intelligence manipulating data, creating transformations, analysing data, creating reports or dashboards

At least 6 years knowledge and experience of data systems, data structures and data models

Extensive experience in troubleshooting data issues, and dealing with data quality issues

Extensive experience in creating reports using BI software, especially Cognos Report Studio, but SSRS, Business Objects etc. will also suffice

Knowledge and experience with SQL

Knowledge and experience of creating Cognos cubes and Cognos data models (frameworks) will be advantageous

Advanced Excel skills

Experience in working with big data volumes will be advantageous

Experience in the ISP or telecommunications industry will be advantageous.

