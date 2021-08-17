Business Intelligence (BI) and Data Specialist

Mandate of the role:
Align Data Architecture to Business Architecture
Key Responsibilities:
Lead Data Architect
Lead MIS Systems Developers and Analysts
Design data & business information models
Responsible for Data quality and analysis
Owner of Data lifecycles
Production owner of all business dashboards and reports
Tools/Systems:
Data Modelling
Data Warehousing
Qlik
PowerBI
* Excel
Qualifications:
* Relevant Degree is essential (not Diploma or Btech)
Desired Skills:
- Qlik
- PowerBi
- Qliksense
- Qlikview
- Excle
- Data warehousing
- Data analysis
- Data architecture
- Data alignment
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Private client asset and wealth management