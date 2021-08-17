Business Intelligence (BI) and Data Specialist

Mandate of the role:

Align Data Architecture to Business Architecture

Key Responsibilities:

Lead Data Architect

Lead MIS Systems Developers and Analysts

Design data & business information models

Responsible for Data quality and analysis

Owner of Data lifecycles

Production owner of all business dashboards and reports

Tools/Systems:

Data Modelling

Data Warehousing

Qlik

PowerBI

* Excel

Qualifications:

* Relevant Degree is essential (not Diploma or Btech)

Desired Skills:

Qlik

PowerBi

Qliksense

Qlikview

Excle

Data warehousing

Data analysis

Data architecture

Data alignment

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Private client asset and wealth management

