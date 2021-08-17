Business Intelligence (BI) and Data Specialist

Mandate of the role:
Align Data Architecture to Business Architecture

Key Responsibilities:
Lead Data Architect
 Lead MIS Systems Developers and Analysts
Design data & business information models
 Responsible for Data quality and analysis
Owner of Data lifecycles
 Production owner of all business dashboards and reports

Tools/Systems:
Data Modelling
 Data Warehousing
Qlik
 PowerBI
* Excel

Qualifications:
* Relevant Degree is essential (not Diploma or Btech)

Desired Skills:

  • Qlik
  • PowerBi
  • Qliksense
  • Qlikview
  • Excle
  • Data warehousing
  • Data analysis
  • Data architecture
  • Data alignment

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Private client asset and wealth management

