Data Analyst at Datonomy Solutions

We are currently looking to add experienced Data Engineers to our team working remotely for one of the major banks in South Africa.The role is currently a 6-month contract with long term opportunities contracts get extended for 6 months at a [URL Removed] we require for this role is as follows:
- 5+ Years experience as a data analyst
- BLOB Data Object experience essential (non-traditional data, such as voice or mixed media)
- CLOB Data Object experience essential (single-byte character strings or multibyte, character-based data)
- ETL experience essential
- Azure experience
- Sqoop experience
- Hadoop experience
- HDFS experience
- Must have the ability to guide data engineers
- Financial services experience is preferred
- 5+ years experience as a data engineer/developer working on Ab Initio projects