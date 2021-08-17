Data Engineer

Job Overview

This person is responsible for creating data pipelines to support downstream data delivery.

A data pipeline is a series of automated, programmatic steps.

These data pipelines gather data from numerous, potentially disparate data sources and bring everything together into a central place (data lake & warehouse) where it is made readily available for downstream consumption.

The incumbent works with a variety of technologies on a day to day basis. The nature of the job requires constant upskilling and personal development.

Outputs

Develop & maintain data pipelines in support of downstream data delivery.

Perform analysis on organisational data & create reports to communicate the results.

Other potential outputs include, but are not limited to: – Communicate and advocate for a data-driven mindset in the larger organisational community, especially the IT department. – Investigate and evaluate emerging technologies like robotic process automation (RPA), new AWS services, new data management approaches, machine learning advancements, etc.

– Liaise with individuals in the organisation in support of all the above duties.

Qualifications & Skills required

Relevant IT certificate/diploma/degree.

Good programming skills in both Python and SQL.

Good database design skills and an understanding of data warehousing techniques and approaches.

Understanding of, and ability to access data from sources such as:

Microsoft SQL Server

Oracle

MongoDB

Amazon S3

Windows and Linux file systems (Excel, delimited files, etc.)

HTTP APIs

SFTP sites

Ability to engineer cloud-first solutions in the Amazon Web Services cloud.

Interest in machine learning and advanced analytics, and the development of data pipelines in support thereof.

Understanding of the software development process, with proficiency in Git for version control and build & deployment pipelines in GitLab.

Ability to create reports and BI dashboards to communicate data & analysis results, using a variety of technologies, which might include:

Microsoft SQL Server Reporting Services

Microsoft PowerBI

Microsoft Excel

Desired Skills:

MySQL

PowerBi

Oracle

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Financial Advisory & Consulting Service

2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Our client is in the Insurance and Finance sector based in Pretoria.

