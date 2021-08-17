Data Engineer

Job Overview
This person is responsible for creating data pipelines to support downstream data delivery.
A data pipeline is a series of automated, programmatic steps.
These data pipelines gather data from numerous, potentially disparate data sources and bring everything together into a central place (data lake & warehouse) where it is made readily available for downstream consumption.
The incumbent works with a variety of technologies on a day to day basis. The nature of the job requires constant upskilling and personal development.
Outputs
- Develop & maintain data pipelines in support of downstream data delivery.
- Perform analysis on organisational data & create reports to communicate the results.
Other potential outputs include, but are not limited to: – Communicate and advocate for a data-driven mindset in the larger organisational community, especially the IT department. – Investigate and evaluate emerging technologies like robotic process automation (RPA), new AWS services, new data management approaches, machine learning advancements, etc.
– Liaise with individuals in the organisation in support of all the above duties.
Qualifications & Skills required
- Relevant IT certificate/diploma/degree.
- Good programming skills in both Python and SQL.
-
Good database design skills and an understanding of data warehousing techniques and approaches.
-
Understanding of, and ability to access data from sources such as:
-
Microsoft SQL Server
- Oracle
- MongoDB
- Amazon S3
- Windows and Linux file systems (Excel, delimited files, etc.)
- HTTP APIs
-
SFTP sites
-
Ability to engineer cloud-first solutions in the Amazon Web Services cloud.
- Interest in machine learning and advanced analytics, and the development of data pipelines in support thereof.
- Understanding of the software development process, with proficiency in Git for version control and build & deployment pipelines in GitLab.
-
Ability to create reports and BI dashboards to communicate data & analysis results, using a variety of technologies, which might include:
-
Microsoft SQL Server Reporting Services
- Microsoft PowerBI
- Microsoft Excel
Desired Skills:
- MySQL
- PowerBi
- Oracle
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Financial Advisory & Consulting Service
- 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
Our client is in the Insurance and Finance sector based in Pretoria.