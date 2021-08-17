Data Engineer

Aug 17, 2021

Job Overview

This person is responsible for creating data pipelines to support downstream data delivery.
A data pipeline is a series of automated, programmatic steps.

These data pipelines gather data from numerous, potentially disparate data sources and bring everything together into a central place (data lake & warehouse) where it is made readily available for downstream consumption.

The incumbent works with a variety of technologies on a day to day basis. The nature of the job requires constant upskilling and personal development.

Outputs

  • Develop & maintain data pipelines in support of downstream data delivery.
  • Perform analysis on organisational data & create reports to communicate the results.

Other potential outputs include, but are not limited to: – Communicate and advocate for a data-driven mindset in the larger organisational community, especially the IT department. – Investigate and evaluate emerging technologies like robotic process automation (RPA), new AWS services, new data management approaches, machine learning advancements, etc.
– Liaise with individuals in the organisation in support of all the above duties.

Qualifications & Skills required

  • Relevant IT certificate/diploma/degree.
  • Good programming skills in both Python and SQL.

  • Good database design skills and an understanding of data warehousing techniques and approaches.

  • Understanding of, and ability to access data from sources such as:

  • Microsoft SQL Server

  • Oracle
  • MongoDB
  • Amazon S3
  • Windows and Linux file systems (Excel, delimited files, etc.)
  • HTTP APIs

  • SFTP sites

  • Ability to engineer cloud-first solutions in the Amazon Web Services cloud.

  • Interest in machine learning and advanced analytics, and the development of data pipelines in support thereof.
  • Understanding of the software development process, with proficiency in Git for version control and build & deployment pipelines in GitLab.

  • Ability to create reports and BI dashboards to communicate data & analysis results, using a variety of technologies, which might include:

  • Microsoft SQL Server Reporting Services

  • Microsoft PowerBI
  • Microsoft Excel

Desired Skills:

  • MySQL
  • PowerBi
  • Oracle

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years Financial Advisory & Consulting Service
  • 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

Our client is in the Insurance and Finance sector based in Pretoria.

Learn more/Apply for this position