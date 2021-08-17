Data Management Officer at Oxford Research South Africa Limited

Overview of the role

Oxford Research South Africa is seeking a Data Management Officer to work with a research group led by Prof Lucie Cluver at the Department of Social Policy and Intervention at the University of Oxford. This role will be based in East London, South Africa and will focus on the management of data collection systems, ethical and data security compliance for a longitudinal observational study.

As a key member of the research team the role has extensive amounts of independent work and responsibility within the project. This is an excellent opportunity to work on and contribute to data collection processes and be part of an international research team. The post holder will be involved in managing complex data collection and information systems in collaboration with the project manager and operational colleagues at Oxford, Cape Town and partner institutions.

The post holder will provide support with development and conceptualisation of data collection tracking tools and processes including ensuring research assistants have required paperwork and electronics for data collection, as well as ensure accurate participant information is being captured and shared with the research team.

Key Responsibilities/Duties

Working knowledge and understanding of the data management processes during piloting, data collection and data cleaning

Accountable for maintenance of the database. Responsible for data cleaning and checks and addressing missing data. Implement the data management plan to ensure consistency across study measurements and high level of quality data.

Conduct reviews and quality control of participants’ interviews for completeness, accuracy, and validity of collected data using REDCap functionalities.

Fulfil ad hoc data requests to inform on-going or planned pilots and grant applications

Undertake data analyses and disseminate findings of such analyses as requested by study managers and Lead Investigators.

Participate in research activities such as weekly meetings, data collection and recruitment strategic meetings, and other forums.

Facilitate training/retraining of data collectors when necessary.

Any other duties commensurate with the grade and responsibilities of the post as determined by the Project Manager.

Minimum Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in a relevant discipline or a tertiary qualification in an appropriate field: information systems, computer science, statistics, database management, demography or similar field

At least 2-years experience with REDCap (data checking, server maintenance)

Experience in maintaining and developing databases including analysis of the data and production of routine and ad hoc reports.

Familiar with STATA statistical program (abilities in reading code, data cleaning)

Support with administration of computer systems (ensuring tablets operate on current systems, manage software updates on laptops)

Valid driver’s license and willingness to travel within East London for work as required.

Experience in responding to specific requests for information from health professionals.

Experience in data analysis and regular and timely report writing.

Working knowledge of the following software packages required: Microsoft Word, and Excel.

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities

Experience in mentoring/supervision of junior staff would also be an asset.

Relevant experience in data management for longitudinal studies will be an advantage.

isiXhosa-speaking

Experience in statistical analyses, including proficiency in statistical techniques, including sample size calculation, survey data analysis, and regression techniques (e.g. survival analysis, linear, logistic)

Experience with remote data collection

Please note that the successful candidate will be subject to standard compulsory pre-employment screening, such as right to work checks. Furthermore, additional screening may be required for this post including criminal records and child protection register checks.

Desired Skills:

Data Management Officer

Data Management Processes

Data Cleaning

Database Management

REDCap

Data Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position