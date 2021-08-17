Developer Lead

Job Description:

Technical skills

-Exceptional development experience in Progress OpenEdge

-Exceptional database design skills

-Strong OO programming experience

-A passion for solving complex business problems

-Leadership experience of project working and professional software development processes, including agile

-Logical out of the box thinker

-Strong experience in using source control

Candidates must be able to:

-Contribute to application design and technical documentation

-Provide technical guidance to the team

-Manage software development to specification & timelines

-Maintain and improve existing solutions

-Ensure software is developed to quality standards

-Maintain development SOPs

-Execute technical investigations

-High level of analytical & problem-solving skills

-Possess exceptional verbal and written communication skills

Knowledge and ability of the following:

-Experience in the application of the Scrum/Agile methodology

-Resource management including HR matters

-Experience in managing project performance against SLA

-Solid understanding of project finances

-Attention to detail

Pre-requisites:

-Tertiary qualification in Computer Science or similar

-Minimum 4 years in a Senior development role within the Progress OpenEdge development environment

-Knowledge of developing an ERP

-Demonstrates leadership skills

-Drivers License

