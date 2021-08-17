Developer Lead

Job Description:
Technical skills
-Exceptional development experience in Progress OpenEdge
-Exceptional database design skills
-Strong OO programming experience
-A passion for solving complex business problems
-Leadership experience of project working and professional software development processes, including agile
-Logical out of the box thinker
-Strong experience in using source control
Candidates must be able to:
-Contribute to application design and technical documentation
-Provide technical guidance to the team
-Manage software development to specification & timelines
-Maintain and improve existing solutions
-Ensure software is developed to quality standards
-Maintain development SOPs
-Execute technical investigations
-High level of analytical & problem-solving skills
-Possess exceptional verbal and written communication skills
Knowledge and ability of the following:
-Experience in the application of the Scrum/Agile methodology
-Resource management including HR matters
-Experience in managing project performance against SLA
-Solid understanding of project finances
-Attention to detail
Pre-requisites:
-Tertiary qualification in Computer Science or similar
-Minimum 4 years in a Senior development role within the Progress OpenEdge development environment
-Knowledge of developing an ERP
-Demonstrates leadership skills
-Drivers License