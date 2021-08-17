DevOps Engineer

Aug 17, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a DevOps Engineer to join their dynamic team.

Minimum Years of Experience:

  • 5-8 years’ experience in relevant programming language
  • On premise virtualisation technology expertise
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing
  • Web and digital project experience advantageous
  • Agile working experience advantageous

Location:
Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Role Tasks:

  • Good understanding of Java/OpenShift/Kubernetes or any Container Orchestration/AWS
  • Good scripting knowledge with an aim at infrastructure as code is beneficial
  • Responsible for developing and configuring systems to deploy, host, monitor and run various applications across both cloud and on-premises solutions
  • Good understanding of delivering pipelined based automation for CI/ CD across the SDLC
  • Focus on creation and facilitation to achieve Operations Support, automated end to end monitoring of services and data checks across multiple applications
  • Experience with the processes and techniques for logging, monitoring and following up on production incidents
  • Experience ensuring that Service Level Agreements (SLAs) are known and communicated to the feature team and other stakeholders
  • Good understanding of automated monitoring to achieve various outcomes based on system wide SLAs
  • Able to provide technical support for end-users in Germany and World-wide
  • Development of features in collaboration with external development partners in Munich.
  • Travel to Munich
  • Meet with end users and gather requirements.
  • Identify common sources of end-user errors and propose improvements
  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
  • Enforce code quality based on set standards (Code Quality Assurance)
  • System testing/parallel runs
  • System implementation focused on implementing system wide requirements for infrastructure and monitoring
  • Troubleshoot defects reported by end-users
  • Assist in resolving issues escalated by helpdesk
  • Stand-by availability on a rotation basis for user support during business hours
  • Release Management
  • Create user stories for DevOps issues & AWS
  • Code quality checks before deployments
  • Non-Functional testing and monitoring

Technical / Functional Skills:

  • Experience in APM as well as Log Aggregation like Dynatrace, Grafana, Datadog or other monitoring systems
  • No Ops and/or Git Ops
  • JAVA EE / JAVA (exposure)
  • Scripting and pipelining
  • Service Now, ITSM or similar Ticket Management Systems
  • Restful services
  • CI/CD (Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment) management and Automation
  • Build Tools (Maven/Gradle/Gulp/Grunt/Web Pack)
  • SQL (Oracle, Postgres or DB2) and Non-SQL (MongoDB/DynamoDB)
  • TDD (Test-Driven Development) / BDD (BehaviourDriven Development)
  • Experience with Liferay Applications
  • Experience with AWS Technologies & Hosting.
  • Understanding of integration between different technologies
  • Coordination between development and support environments
  • Assisting with the business case
  • Planning and monitoring
  • Eliciting requirements
  • Requirement’s organisation

