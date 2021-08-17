DevOps Engineer

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a DevOps Engineer to join their dynamic team.

Minimum Years of Experience:

5-8 years’ experience in relevant programming language

On premise virtualisation technology expertise

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing

Web and digital project experience advantageous

Agile working experience advantageous

Location:

Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Role Tasks:

Good understanding of Java/OpenShift/Kubernetes or any Container Orchestration/AWS

Good scripting knowledge with an aim at infrastructure as code is beneficial

Responsible for developing and configuring systems to deploy, host, monitor and run various applications across both cloud and on-premises solutions

Good understanding of delivering pipelined based automation for CI/ CD across the SDLC

Focus on creation and facilitation to achieve Operations Support, automated end to end monitoring of services and data checks across multiple applications

Experience with the processes and techniques for logging, monitoring and following up on production incidents

Experience ensuring that Service Level Agreements (SLAs) are known and communicated to the feature team and other stakeholders

Good understanding of automated monitoring to achieve various outcomes based on system wide SLAs

Able to provide technical support for end-users in Germany and World-wide

Development of features in collaboration with external development partners in Munich.

Travel to Munich

Meet with end users and gather requirements.

Identify common sources of end-user errors and propose improvements

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Enforce code quality based on set standards (Code Quality Assurance)

System testing/parallel runs

System implementation focused on implementing system wide requirements for infrastructure and monitoring

Troubleshoot defects reported by end-users

Assist in resolving issues escalated by helpdesk

Stand-by availability on a rotation basis for user support during business hours

Release Management

Create user stories for DevOps issues & AWS

Code quality checks before deployments

Non-Functional testing and monitoring

Technical / Functional Skills:

Experience in APM as well as Log Aggregation like Dynatrace, Grafana, Datadog or other monitoring systems

No Ops and/or Git Ops

JAVA EE / JAVA (exposure)

Scripting and pipelining

Service Now, ITSM or similar Ticket Management Systems

Restful services

CI/CD (Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment) management and Automation

Build Tools (Maven/Gradle/Gulp/Grunt/Web Pack)

SQL (Oracle, Postgres or DB2) and Non-SQL (MongoDB/DynamoDB)

TDD (Test-Driven Development) / BDD (BehaviourDriven Development)

Experience with Liferay Applications

Experience with AWS Technologies & Hosting.

Understanding of integration between different technologies

Coordination between development and support environments

Assisting with the business case

Planning and monitoring

Eliciting requirements

Requirement’s organisation

