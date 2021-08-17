An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Front end developer with Angular to join their dynamic team.
Minimum Years of Experience:
-
5 years in software development
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing
- Web and digital project experience advantageous
- Agile working experience advantageous
Location:
Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
Role Tasks:
- Rapidly experiment with multiple solutions
- Implement pixel perfect UI designs
- Implement re-usable HTML and JS logic
- Ensure all code is readable, extendable, and scalable
- Ensure that stylesheets are maintained and adapted where necessary.
- Ensure that all implementations can be passed over to other developers, mid development, with minimum of handover.
- Polish frontend behaviour to ensure a great user experience.
- Ensure that the small unseen details of a client-side application is of exceptional quality.
- Ensure that all processes have been investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements
- Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.
- Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Ensure that the following steps in the Development Cycle are executed:
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
- Preparation of user and operation manual
- User training
- System testing/parallel runs
- System implementation
- System audits/quality assurance
Maintenance Requests:
- Review and present proposed system solution to User Organisation.
- Ensure that the following steps in the Development Cycle are executed:
- Preparation of system/technical documentation.
- Preparation of user and operation manual.
- User training.
- System testing/parallel runs.
- System implementation.
- System audits/quality assurance.
- User sign-off.
Technical / Functional Skills:
- JavaScript
- Node.js
- AngularJS
- Angular 5+
- TypeScript
- HTML 5
- CSS(SCSS)
- AJAX & REST
- API
- JSON & XML
- Azure, AWS or OpenShift (beneficial)
-
At least one Relational Database experience(POSTGRES, SQL) (beneficial and optional)
-
At least one Document Database experience(MONGO, ELASTIC) (beneficial and optional)
-
Mobile Development Experience (beneficial and optional)
- JAVA (beneficial and optional)
- Micro Service Development (beneficial and optional
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Assisting with the business case
- Planning and monitoring
- Eliciting requirements
- Requirement’s organisation
- Translating and simplifying requirements
- Requirements management and communication
- Requirement’s analysis
- Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
- Assist with identification and management of risks
Desired Skills:
- JAVA
- SQL
- POSTGRES
- AWS
- AZURE
- HTML5
- ANGULAR
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years