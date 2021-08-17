Front end developer with Angular

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Front end developer with Angular to join their dynamic team.

Minimum Years of Experience:

5 years in software development

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing

Web and digital project experience advantageous

Agile working experience advantageous

Location:

Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Role Tasks:

Rapidly experiment with multiple solutions

Implement pixel perfect UI designs

Implement re-usable HTML and JS logic

Ensure all code is readable, extendable, and scalable

Ensure that stylesheets are maintained and adapted where necessary.

Ensure that all implementations can be passed over to other developers, mid development, with minimum of handover.

Polish frontend behaviour to ensure a great user experience.

Ensure that the small unseen details of a client-side application is of exceptional quality.

Ensure that all processes have been investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements

Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.

Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Ensure that the following steps in the Development Cycle are executed:

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

Preparation of user and operation manual

User training

System testing/parallel runs

System implementation

System audits/quality assurance

Maintenance Requests:

Review and present proposed system solution to User Organisation.

Ensure that the following steps in the Development Cycle are executed:

Preparation of system/technical documentation.

Preparation of user and operation manual.

User training.

System testing/parallel runs.

System implementation.

System audits/quality assurance.

User sign-off.

Technical / Functional Skills:

JavaScript

Node.js

AngularJS

Angular 5+

TypeScript

HTML 5

CSS(SCSS)

AJAX & REST

API

JSON & XML

Azure, AWS or OpenShift (beneficial)

At least one Relational Database experience(POSTGRES, SQL) (beneficial and optional)

At least one Document Database experience(MONGO, ELASTIC) (beneficial and optional)

Mobile Development Experience (beneficial and optional)

JAVA (beneficial and optional)

Micro Service Development (beneficial and optional

Understanding of integration between different technologies

Coordination between development and support environments

Assisting with the business case

Planning and monitoring

Eliciting requirements

Requirement’s organisation

Translating and simplifying requirements

Requirements management and communication

Requirement’s analysis

Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed

Assist with identification and management of risks

Apply now for more information!

Desired Skills:

JAVA

SQL

POSTGRES

AWS

AZURE

HTML5

ANGULAR

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position