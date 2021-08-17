Full Stack Developer at Ntice Search

My client, an international gaming software company, is looking for Full Stack Developers to be a member of an agile development team working on innovative gaming solutions. You will be required to have extensive experience in a wide range of technologies in the software development field, with a strong focus on responsive desktop and mobile web applications with a financial backend. This role is 100% remote with occasional meetings in Cape Town when required.Duties:

  • Develop defect free code
  • Function within an agile team
  • Attend and contribute to daily stand-ups and other agile ceremonies
  • Assist with breakdown of tasks from business requirements
  • Accurately track time within the systems provided daily
  • Deliver on sprint commitments
  • Contribute to team planning, discussions and solution designs
  • Constructively communicate in a way that would add to valuable solutions
  • Take guidance from and support the team lead
  • Report accurately on progress both within the systems and directly to your team lead
  • Document solutions and assist others in doing their documentation
  • Share knowledge with team members
  • Adhere to coding quality standards including unit and integration testing requirements.
  • Deployment and monitoring of developed systems in testing and production environments

Requirements:

  • Angular 2+ or React
  • Ionic or React Native
  • Spring Framework / Spring Boot
  • GIT
  • Rest Web Services
  • Spring Data JPA / Hibernate
  • Database Design and Performance
  • Unit Testing / Test Driven Development
  • Microservices / Strong Modular Design
  • Advantageous
    • MySQL / Oracle / MSSQL / NoSQL / Mongo
    • J2EE Web Development
    • PHP
    • ECommerce Payment Gateway Integrations
    • In-App Payment Processing
    • SOAP, XML
    • JSON
    • Axis
    • Spring Integration
    • Hazelcast
    • Kubernetes
    • NodeJS (Microservices, Kubernetes, Mysql, RXjs)
    • Angular 1
    • WordPress HTML5 Module and Themes
    • Phaser
    • OpenFL
    • C++

