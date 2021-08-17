Full Stack Developer at Ntice Search

My client, an international gaming software company, is looking for Full Stack Developers to be a member of an agile development team working on innovative gaming solutions. You will be required to have extensive experience in a wide range of technologies in the software development field, with a strong focus on responsive desktop and mobile web applications with a financial backend. This role is 100% remote with occasional meetings in Cape Town when required.Duties:

Develop defect free code

Function within an agile team

Attend and contribute to daily stand-ups and other agile ceremonies

Assist with breakdown of tasks from business requirements

Accurately track time within the systems provided daily

Deliver on sprint commitments

Contribute to team planning, discussions and solution designs

Constructively communicate in a way that would add to valuable solutions

Take guidance from and support the team lead

Report accurately on progress both within the systems and directly to your team lead

Document solutions and assist others in doing their documentation

Share knowledge with team members

Adhere to coding quality standards including unit and integration testing requirements.

Deployment and monitoring of developed systems in testing and production environments

Requirements:

Angular 2+ or React

Ionic or React Native

Spring Framework / Spring Boot

GIT

Rest Web Services

Spring Data JPA / Hibernate

Database Design and Performance

Unit Testing / Test Driven Development

Microservices / Strong Modular Design

Advantageous MySQL / Oracle / MSSQL / NoSQL / Mongo J2EE Web Development PHP ECommerce Payment Gateway Integrations In-App Payment Processing SOAP, XML JSON Axis Spring Integration Hazelcast Kubernetes NodeJS (Microservices, Kubernetes, Mysql, RXjs) Angular 1 WordPress HTML5 Module and Themes Phaser OpenFL C++



Learn more/Apply for this position