Full Stack Developer at Ntice Search

My client, an international gaming software company, is looking for Full Stack Developers to be a member of an agile development team working on innovative gaming solutions. You will be required to have extensive experience in a wide range of technologies in the software development field, with a strong focus on responsive desktop and mobile web applications with a financial backend. This role is 100% remote with occasional meetings in Cape Town when required.Duties:
- Develop defect free code
- Function within an agile team
- Attend and contribute to daily stand-ups and other agile ceremonies
- Assist with breakdown of tasks from business requirements
- Accurately track time within the systems provided daily
- Deliver on sprint commitments
- Contribute to team planning, discussions and solution designs
- Constructively communicate in a way that would add to valuable solutions
- Take guidance from and support the team lead
- Report accurately on progress both within the systems and directly to your team lead
- Document solutions and assist others in doing their documentation
- Share knowledge with team members
- Adhere to coding quality standards including unit and integration testing requirements.
- Deployment and monitoring of developed systems in testing and production environments
Requirements:
- Angular 2+ or React
- Ionic or React Native
- Spring Framework / Spring Boot
- GIT
- Rest Web Services
- Spring Data JPA / Hibernate
- Database Design and Performance
- Unit Testing / Test Driven Development
- Microservices / Strong Modular Design
- Advantageous
- MySQL / Oracle / MSSQL / NoSQL / Mongo
- J2EE Web Development
- PHP
- ECommerce Payment Gateway Integrations
- In-App Payment Processing
- SOAP, XML
- JSON
- Axis
- Spring Integration
- Hazelcast
- Kubernetes
- NodeJS (Microservices, Kubernetes, Mysql, RXjs)
- Angular 1
- WordPress HTML5 Module and Themes
- Phaser
- OpenFL
- C++