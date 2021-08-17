Information Security Manager at Parvana

Aug 17, 2021

Information Security Manager (Parvana)

About the Client:

Responsibilities:

  • Establishing, communicating and maintaining information security policies / procedures.

  • Facilitating the development of an information security strategy.

  • Identifying current and potential legal and regulatory requirements.

  • Implementing a structured information risk assessment mitigation.

  • Identifying and evaluating information security controls / counter-measures

  • Integrating risk, threat and vulnerability identification and management into operational management and program delivery processes.

  • Ensuring the development of information security architectures.

  • Developing a program for information security awareness, training and education.

  • Recommend and advise information security requirements.

  • Overseeing the execution of information security programs and the performance of contractually agreed information security controls.

  • Developing and implementing processes for preventing, detecting, identifying, analysing and responding to information security incidents.

  • Establishing escalation and communication processes and lines of authority,

  • Developing a process to communicate with internal and external stakeholders.

  • Integrating information security incident response plans.

  • Providing guidance on the resolution of major information security incidents.

  • Facilitate reviews to identify root causes of information security incidents, facilitate corrective actions and re-assess risk.

Qualifications:

  • Bachelors degree in Computer Science or Information Systems, or an equivalent NQF-7 accredited qualification,
  • An accredited, internationally recognised Information Systems Security certification

Ideal Qualifications:

  • CISSP certification (Certified Information Systems Security Professional)
  • CISM certification (Certified Information Security Manager)
  • Accredited certification in Problem Management (e.g. Kepner Tregoe or related ITIL intermediate course)
  • Accredited IT Risk Management certification (e.g. M_o_R)
  • Accredited certification in Project Management (e.g. PMP, Prince2)
  • COBIT-5 certification in IT Governance

Skills / Experience:

  • 3 – 5 years’ relevant Information Security (InfoSec) Management experience in an enterprise environment.
  • IT Service Management experience.
  • Proficiency in legal, regulatory and other compliance requirements related to InfoSec (e.g. POPIA).
  • Experience in the following:
    • Developing and managing InfoSec projects / programs.
    • Security incident management, Security Investigations and root cause analysis.
    • Developing InfoSec policies, plans and procedures aligned to ISO/IEC 27001 & 27002 standards.
    • Use of Microsoft Project.
    • Advanced proficiency in MS Office (MS Word, Excel, Power Point)
  • Excellent English Communication skills (verbal and written)
  • Strong facilitation and interpersonal skills
  • Excellent planning, coordination and time management skills
  • Strong business acumen

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to [Email Address Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position