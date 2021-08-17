Information Security Manager at Parvana

Information Security Manager (Parvana)

Responsibilities:

Establishing, communicating and maintaining information security policies / procedures.

Facilitating the development of an information security strategy.

Identifying current and potential legal and regulatory requirements.

Implementing a structured information risk assessment mitigation.

Identifying and evaluating information security controls / counter-measures

Integrating risk, threat and vulnerability identification and management into operational management and program delivery processes.

Ensuring the development of information security architectures.

Developing a program for information security awareness, training and education.

Recommend and advise information security requirements.

Overseeing the execution of information security programs and the performance of contractually agreed information security controls.

Developing and implementing processes for preventing, detecting, identifying, analysing and responding to information security incidents.

Establishing escalation and communication processes and lines of authority,

Developing a process to communicate with internal and external stakeholders.

Integrating information security incident response plans.

Providing guidance on the resolution of major information security incidents.

Facilitate reviews to identify root causes of information security incidents, facilitate corrective actions and re-assess risk.

Qualifications:

Bachelors degree in Computer Science or Information Systems, or an equivalent NQF-7 accredited qualification,

An accredited, internationally recognised Information Systems Security certification

Ideal Qualifications:

CISSP certification (Certified Information Systems Security Professional)

CISM certification (Certified Information Security Manager)

Accredited certification in Problem Management (e.g. Kepner Tregoe or related ITIL intermediate course)

Accredited IT Risk Management certification (e.g. M_o_R)

Accredited certification in Project Management (e.g. PMP, Prince2)

COBIT-5 certification in IT Governance

Skills / Experience:

3 – 5 years’ relevant Information Security (InfoSec) Management experience in an enterprise environment.

IT Service Management experience.

Proficiency in legal, regulatory and other compliance requirements related to InfoSec (e.g. POPIA).

Experience in the following: Developing and managing InfoSec projects / programs. Security incident management, Security Investigations and root cause analysis. Developing InfoSec policies, plans and procedures aligned to ISO/IEC 27001 & 27002 standards. Use of Microsoft Project. Advanced proficiency in MS Office (MS Word, Excel, Power Point)

Excellent English Communication skills (verbal and written)

Strong facilitation and interpersonal skills

Excellent planning, coordination and time management skills

Strong business acumen

