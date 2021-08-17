Information Security Manager at Parvana

Information Security Manager (Parvana)
Responsibilities:
- Establishing, communicating and maintaining information security policies / procedures.
- Facilitating the development of an information security strategy.
- Identifying current and potential legal and regulatory requirements.
- Implementing a structured information risk assessment mitigation.
- Identifying and evaluating information security controls / counter-measures
- Integrating risk, threat and vulnerability identification and management into operational management and program delivery processes.
- Ensuring the development of information security architectures.
- Developing a program for information security awareness, training and education.
- Recommend and advise information security requirements.
- Overseeing the execution of information security programs and the performance of contractually agreed information security controls.
- Developing and implementing processes for preventing, detecting, identifying, analysing and responding to information security incidents.
- Establishing escalation and communication processes and lines of authority,
- Developing a process to communicate with internal and external stakeholders.
- Integrating information security incident response plans.
- Providing guidance on the resolution of major information security incidents.
- Facilitate reviews to identify root causes of information security incidents, facilitate corrective actions and re-assess risk.
Qualifications:
- Bachelors degree in Computer Science or Information Systems, or an equivalent NQF-7 accredited qualification,
- An accredited, internationally recognised Information Systems Security certification
Ideal Qualifications:
- CISSP certification (Certified Information Systems Security Professional)
- CISM certification (Certified Information Security Manager)
- Accredited certification in Problem Management (e.g. Kepner Tregoe or related ITIL intermediate course)
- Accredited IT Risk Management certification (e.g. M_o_R)
- Accredited certification in Project Management (e.g. PMP, Prince2)
- COBIT-5 certification in IT Governance
Skills / Experience:
- 3 – 5 years’ relevant Information Security (InfoSec) Management experience in an enterprise environment.
- IT Service Management experience.
- Proficiency in legal, regulatory and other compliance requirements related to InfoSec (e.g. POPIA).
- Experience in the following:
- Developing and managing InfoSec projects / programs.
- Security incident management, Security Investigations and root cause analysis.
- Developing InfoSec policies, plans and procedures aligned to ISO/IEC 27001 & 27002 standards.
- Use of Microsoft Project.
- Advanced proficiency in MS Office (MS Word, Excel, Power Point)
- Excellent English Communication skills (verbal and written)
- Strong facilitation and interpersonal skills
- Excellent planning, coordination and time management skills
- Strong business acumen
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to [Email Address Removed]