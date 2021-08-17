Intermediate Java Developer (OCEP) – Fairlands – R650k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

HARDCORE Intermediate Java Developers required for South Africa’s most innovative Financial House with technology eons ahead of its competitors!

You will be responsible for providing IT expertise, advice and leadership in the design, creation, testing and documentation of new and enhanced applications and systems in accordance with agreed framework of programming standards as well as to assist in the development of IT operational implementation plans and associated IT processes, methods, and techniques.

Requirements:

OCEP

SOAP

Restful Services

Microservices

Docker

Spring boot

Docker

Kubernetes

Red Hat

Linux

GitLab

CI/CD

Docker

Kafka

Maven

Gradle

Atlassian tools

Jira

Confluence

Reference Number for this position is MD53535 which is a permanent position based in Fairlands JHB offering a cost to company of R650K per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Musa on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

