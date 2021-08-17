Java Developer at Ntice Search

My client, an international gaming software company, is looking for Java Developers with a passion for software development and a strong drive for self-improvement and knowledge sharing. You will be required to be proficient in Java, but also happy to work on solutions in Ansible, Python, node.js, bash scripts and other languages. This role is 100% remote with occasional meetings in Cape Town when required.Duties:
- Collaborate effectively with other team members
- Work with your own initiative and be accountable for deliverables, within the guidelines
- Can estimate and agree deadlines, and deliver work within these whilst communicating impediments early
- Embrace best software engineering practices and tools; TDD, CI, SOLID etc
- Understanding the SDLC, Agile software design principles and build processes
- Track your progress and time spent using the supplied administrative tools
Requirements:
- Java Development (Minimum 5 years’ experience)
- Unit Testing / Test Driven Development
- Spring Framework / Spring Boot
- GIT
- Rest Web Services
- JPA / Hibernate
- Database Design and Performance
- Microservices / Strong Modular Design
- Advantageous
- MySQL / Oracle / MSSQL / NoSQL / Mongo
- Hazelcast
- J2EE Web Development
- NodeJS (Microservices, Kubernetes, MySQL, RXjs)
- PHP (WordPress Modules)
- Angular 1/2+, ReactJS, VUEjs
- HTML5 Module and Themes
- Phaser
- Ionic
- OpenFL
- C++