Java Developer at Ntice Search

My client, an international gaming software company, is looking for Java Developers with a passion for software development and a strong drive for self-improvement and knowledge sharing. You will be required to be proficient in Java, but also happy to work on solutions in Ansible, Python, node.js, bash scripts and other languages. This role is 100% remote with occasional meetings in Cape Town when required.Duties:

Collaborate effectively with other team members

Work with your own initiative and be accountable for deliverables, within the guidelines

Can estimate and agree deadlines, and deliver work within these whilst communicating impediments early

Embrace best software engineering practices and tools; TDD, CI, SOLID etc

Understanding the SDLC, Agile software design principles and build processes

Track your progress and time spent using the supplied administrative tools

Requirements:

Java Development (Minimum 5 years’ experience)

Unit Testing / Test Driven Development

Spring Framework / Spring Boot

GIT

Rest Web Services

JPA / Hibernate

Database Design and Performance

Microservices / Strong Modular Design

Advantageous MySQL / Oracle / MSSQL / NoSQL / Mongo Hazelcast J2EE Web Development NodeJS (Microservices, Kubernetes, MySQL, RXjs) PHP (WordPress Modules) Angular 1/2+, ReactJS, VUEjs HTML5 Module and Themes Phaser Ionic OpenFL C++



