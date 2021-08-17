MS SQL Developer (Contract) at Headhunters

Our client in the Agricultural industry based in Kirkwood is currently looking to employ a MS SQL Developer (2 year contract).
Responsibilities:
- Implement and manage a proper Source Control system
- Train other developers in the proper use of the Source Control System
- Systematically upgrade existing SQL code to be SQL 2019 compatible.
- Assist with testing and rollout of new code to production servers.
Requirements:
- Relevant Application Development IT Diploma or Degree
- Minimum 3 years experience in Microsoft SQL Scripting
- Experience with Source Control software
Competencies Required:
- Aptitude for problem solving
- High client orientation
- Excellent communications skills.
- Ability to work under pressure
- Ability to work independently
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.