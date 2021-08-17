MS SQL Developer (Contract) at Headhunters

Our client in the Agricultural industry based in Kirkwood is currently looking to employ a MS SQL Developer (2 year contract).

Responsibilities:

  • Implement and manage a proper Source Control system
  • Train other developers in the proper use of the Source Control System
  • Systematically upgrade existing SQL code to be SQL 2019 compatible.
  • Assist with testing and rollout of new code to production servers.

Requirements:

  • Relevant Application Development IT Diploma or Degree
  • Minimum 3 years experience in Microsoft SQL Scripting
  • Experience with Source Control software

Competencies Required:

  • Aptitude for problem solving
  • High client orientation
  • Excellent communications skills.
  • Ability to work under pressure
  • Ability to work independently

