MS SQL Developer (Contract) at Headhunters

Our client in the Agricultural industry based in Kirkwood is currently looking to employ a MS SQL Developer (2 year contract).

Responsibilities:

Implement and manage a proper Source Control system

Train other developers in the proper use of the Source Control System

Systematically upgrade existing SQL code to be SQL 2019 compatible.

Assist with testing and rollout of new code to production servers.

Requirements:

Relevant Application Development IT Diploma or Degree

Minimum 3 years experience in Microsoft SQL Scripting

Experience with Source Control software

Competencies Required:

Aptitude for problem solving

High client orientation

Excellent communications skills.

Ability to work under pressure

Ability to work independently

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

