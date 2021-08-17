SA property company accepts crypto for rental deposits

Affordable residential and student housing company Quorum Holdings believes it is first in South Africa to accept rental deposits in cryptocurrency, and to allow tenants to potentially benefit from an increase in value.

With a growing portfolio expected to reach around 3 000 residential units in Johannesburg over the medium-term and another 5 000 beds in student accommodation through a subsidiary Urban Circle, the business owns and manages a portfolio of properties.

Saul Mayers, group legal manager at Quorum Holdings, says that this innovative option for rental deposits represents a use case for crypto and a new way of doing business. “We are excited to be trialling rental deposits in crypto for our latest development in Johannesburg, Forest Views. Depending on how it works, we will expand to other properties in both Joburg and Cape Town.

“Our typical tenants are young professionals, who are familiar with crypto and may want to use theirs as a deposit instead of the standard deposit practice,” he says.

The crypto rental deposit will be held on cryptocurrency exchange Luno, with tenants transferring the agreed deposit to Quorum Holdings’ Luno business account.

“Tenants may use bitcoin or ethereum to secure their leases, knowing that their crypto will also be held on a safe, trusted platform. The risks associated with the price volatility of crypto are still there, but all gains are for the tenant when they leave the development, with the landlord being prepared to shoulder any possible losses,” says Mayers.

Marius Reitz, GM of Luno for Africa, comments: “Bitcoin was developed as a medium of exchange. As cryptocurrencies become more mainstream, we expect to see increased adoption. Quorum Holdings offering tenants the option to pay their rental deposits in crypto will benefit the tenant.”