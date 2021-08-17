SAP HANA Systems Administrator (1 YEAR RENEWABLE CONTRACT)

Qualifications Required

SAP HANA Certification

Experience Required

+5 years’ relevant demonstrated experience. SAP HANA installation, patching and setup of parameter settings

on SUSE for SAP Applications 12 or higher. Installation and Update of SAP Hana database 1.0 to 2.0 SAP S/4HANA installation and patching. Configuration of data and log backup schedules. Monitoring of SAP Hana database using HANA DBA Cockpit and

SAP HANA studio.

? Experience in Local Government would be beneficial.

? Ability to perform thorough analysis/fact-finding and

troubleshooting.

? Effective and efficient communication skills both written and

verbal.

? Ability to develop and maintain good relationships with

stakeholders from both an SAP support centre and business users

within the organisation.

? Ability to record, manage and escalate any issues or risks identified.

? Ability to transfer knowledge to permanent employees.

Core Skills

Knowledge and experience of SAP HANA

o As per Experience Required above Understanding of Oracle and Unix fundamentals

o Oracle18c or higher preferable

o Unix – AIX version 7 preferable;

o Unix – Linux – Suse Linux Enterprise Server 11 and above or

Redhat 7 and above preferable. Knowledge and experience of SAP BI Knowledge and experience of SAP PI Knowledge and experience of SAP Solution Manager

o SAP Solution Manager 7.2 preferable Knowledge and experience of SAP Portals

o Internal and External Portal preferable Experience with Installations of SAP Netweaver

o Netweaver 7.50 preferable

Desired Skills:

SAP

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Pvt Sector

Learn more/Apply for this position