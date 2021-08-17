SAP HANA Systems Administrator (1 YEAR RENEWABLE CONTRACT)

Qualifications Required
SAP HANA Certification
Experience Required
- +5 years’ relevant demonstrated experience.
- SAP HANA installation, patching and setup of parameter settings
on SUSE for SAP Applications 12 or higher.
- Installation and Update of SAP Hana database 1.0 to 2.0
- SAP S/4HANA installation and patching.
- Configuration of data and log backup schedules.
- Monitoring of SAP Hana database using HANA DBA Cockpit and
SAP HANA studio.
? Experience in Local Government would be beneficial.
? Ability to perform thorough analysis/fact-finding and
troubleshooting.
? Effective and efficient communication skills both written and
verbal.
? Ability to develop and maintain good relationships with
stakeholders from both an SAP support centre and business users
within the organisation.
? Ability to record, manage and escalate any issues or risks identified.
? Ability to transfer knowledge to permanent employees.
Core Skills
- Knowledge and experience of SAP HANA
o As per Experience Required above
- Understanding of Oracle and Unix fundamentals
o Oracle18c or higher preferable
o Unix – AIX version 7 preferable;
o Unix – Linux – Suse Linux Enterprise Server 11 and above or
Redhat 7 and above preferable.
- Knowledge and experience of SAP BI
- Knowledge and experience of SAP PI
- Knowledge and experience of SAP Solution Manager
o SAP Solution Manager 7.2 preferable
- Knowledge and experience of SAP Portals
o Internal and External Portal preferable
- Experience with Installations of SAP Netweaver
o Netweaver 7.50 preferable
Desired Skills:
- SAP
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
Pvt Sector