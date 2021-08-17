SAP Technical Solutions Architect (1 YEAR RENEWABLE CONTRACT)

Aug 17, 2021

Qualifications Required

  • Relevant Technology based certification and/ or qualification
  • SAP Basis certified – preferable

SAP HANA certification – preferable
Experience Required

  • Minimum of +12 years relevant and demonstrated experience in:
  • Performing a lead role in a highly complex and large Information’s and Communications Technology (ICT) environment.
  • Domain-specific design thinking and implementation strategies.
  • Extensive domain-specific knowledge in order to find solutions to problems.
  • Domain-specific knowledge and / or experience required in:
  • Oracle – preferably Oracle underpinning SAP solutions. This extends to backups, recovery and data archiving.
  • IBM technology – hardware and software including SAN
  • Unix – AIX
  • Unix – Linux; Suse Linux or Redhat
  • Windows technology including Linux OS
  • A multitude of SAP solutions which are all integrated. e.g. SAP ECC6, CRM, PSRM, BI, Internal/External Portal, PI, Mobile, Netweaver and Solution Manager.
  • SAP Kernels
  • SAP GUI
  • SAP HANA and S/4HANA
  • Transport Layer Security (TLS)
  • HTTP/HTTPS call functionality
  • FTP and SFTP functionality
  • Gateways and firewalls – preferably Palo Altos
  • Certification Authority – Server and Client certificates
  • HUAWEI hardware and software knowledge would be beneficial
  • Knowledge and experience in licensing models (hardware and software) would be beneficial.

Other Requirements

  • Experience in Local Government would be beneficial.
  • Demonstrated experience in working under high pressure
  • Ability to perform thorough analysis/fact-finding and troubleshooting.
  • Effective and efficient communication skills both written and verbal.
  • Ability to develop and maintain good relationships with stakeholders from both an SAP support centre and business users within the organisation.
  • Ability to record, manage and escalate any issues or risks identified.
  • Ability to transfer knowledge to permanent employees.
  • Assist with any ad hoc duties which may arise.

Desired Skills:

  • SAP

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

Pvt Sector

