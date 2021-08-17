SAP Technical Solutions Architect (1 YEAR RENEWABLE CONTRACT)

Qualifications Required
- Relevant Technology based certification and/ or qualification
- SAP Basis certified – preferable
SAP HANA certification – preferable
Experience Required
- Minimum of +12 years relevant and demonstrated experience in:
- Performing a lead role in a highly complex and large Information’s and Communications Technology (ICT) environment.
- Domain-specific design thinking and implementation strategies.
- Extensive domain-specific knowledge in order to find solutions to problems.
- Domain-specific knowledge and / or experience required in:
- Oracle – preferably Oracle underpinning SAP solutions. This extends to backups, recovery and data archiving.
- IBM technology – hardware and software including SAN
- Unix – AIX
- Unix – Linux; Suse Linux or Redhat
- Windows technology including Linux OS
- A multitude of SAP solutions which are all integrated. e.g. SAP ECC6, CRM, PSRM, BI, Internal/External Portal, PI, Mobile, Netweaver and Solution Manager.
- SAP Kernels
- SAP GUI
- SAP HANA and S/4HANA
- Transport Layer Security (TLS)
- HTTP/HTTPS call functionality
- FTP and SFTP functionality
- Gateways and firewalls – preferably Palo Altos
- Certification Authority – Server and Client certificates
- HUAWEI hardware and software knowledge would be beneficial
- Knowledge and experience in licensing models (hardware and software) would be beneficial.
Knowledge and experience in Huawei technology (hardware and software) would be beneficial.
Other Requirements
- Experience in Local Government would be beneficial.
- Demonstrated experience in working under high pressure
- Ability to perform thorough analysis/fact-finding and troubleshooting.
- Effective and efficient communication skills both written and verbal.
- Ability to develop and maintain good relationships with stakeholders from both an SAP support centre and business users within the organisation.
- Ability to record, manage and escalate any issues or risks identified.
- Ability to transfer knowledge to permanent employees.
- Assist with any ad hoc duties which may arise.
Desired Skills:
- SAP
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
Pvt Sector