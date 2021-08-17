SAP Technical Solutions Architect (1 YEAR RENEWABLE CONTRACT)

Qualifications Required

Relevant Technology based certification and/ or qualification

SAP Basis certified – preferable

SAP HANA certification – preferable

Experience Required

Minimum of +12 years relevant and demonstrated experience in:

Performing a lead role in a highly complex and large Information’s and Communications Technology (ICT) environment.

Domain-specific design thinking and implementation strategies.

Extensive domain-specific knowledge in order to find solutions to problems.

Domain-specific knowledge and / or experience required in:

Oracle – preferably Oracle underpinning SAP solutions. This extends to backups, recovery and data archiving.

IBM technology – hardware and software including SAN

Unix – AIX

Unix – Linux; Suse Linux or Redhat

Windows technology including Linux OS

A multitude of SAP solutions which are all integrated. e.g. SAP ECC6, CRM, PSRM, BI, Internal/External Portal, PI, Mobile, Netweaver and Solution Manager.

SAP Kernels

SAP GUI

SAP HANA and S/4HANA

Transport Layer Security (TLS)

HTTP/HTTPS call functionality

FTP and SFTP functionality

Gateways and firewalls – preferably Palo Altos

Certification Authority – Server and Client certificates

HUAWEI hardware and software knowledge would be beneficial

Knowledge and experience in licensing models (hardware and software) would be beneficial.

Knowledge and experience in Huawei technology (hardware and software) would be beneficial.

Other Requirements

Experience in Local Government would be beneficial.

Demonstrated experience in working under high pressure

Ability to perform thorough analysis/fact-finding and troubleshooting.

Effective and efficient communication skills both written and verbal.

Ability to develop and maintain good relationships with stakeholders from both an SAP support centre and business users within the organisation.

Ability to record, manage and escalate any issues or risks identified.

Ability to transfer knowledge to permanent employees.

Assist with any ad hoc duties which may arise.

Desired Skills:

SAP

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Pvt Sector

