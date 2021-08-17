Senior Application Developer

The Role: GoldenRule is hiring and has an exciting opportunity for a Senior Application [URL Removed] and Experience: Desirable Experience and KnowledgeInsurance experienceDatabase design experience such as SQL and MongoNetwork/infrastructure design experience (Optional)Experience of enterprise architecture definitionEssential Skills and AttributesExcellent communication skills, both verbal and writtenWill be confident, articulate and literate, presenting him/herself as a professional at all timesMust be self-motivated, disciplined, able to work on own initiative and take responsibility for own workWill be committed to the achievement of excellenceConstantly strives to discover and learn new technologiesAbility to balance client business priorities with technical requirementsDesirable Skills and AttributesResilient and able to work in an organization that is undergoing change due to growthEducation and QualificationsComputer Science or other relevant technical degree (2:1 or higher).Key Accountabilities: Key accountabilitiesPrepare specialised code as required by the product definition to enable application developmentContribute technical expertise to requirements analysis to enhance the quality of the solution designComplete testing and gather feedback to improve the quality and reduce operational risk of the developed applicationUndertake post-release activities to develop a base of knowledge to be incorporated in future build and release cyclesProvide 3rd level application support and problem resolution to minimise the impact of application related service outages

Key challengesBalance competing demands to ensure project objectives are delivered based on business need and priority.

