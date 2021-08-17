Senior C# Developer / Azure Cloud Specialist

Aug 17, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Senior C# Developer / Azure Cloud Specialist to join their dynamic team.

Minimum Years of Experience:

  • +8 years’ experience in as a Software Engineer
  • +2 years’ experience with Public Cloud platforms

Location:
Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Role Tasks:

  • Development of backend and frontend user stories.
  • Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies
  • Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)
  • Liaise with stakeholders and team members
  • Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams
  • Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.
  • Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)

Technical / Functional Skills:

  • At least 8 years’ worth of experience using C# or similar MS technologies
  • Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture
  • Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms e.g. Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)
  • Mentor and coach other developers in latest best practises and standards
  • Experience with:
  • Azure DevOps
  • Visual Studio IDE

  • Web Application & Web Services Design & Deployment, REST

  • Experience of working with SQL or NoSQL databases

  • Methodologies AGILE or SCRUM.

  • Cloud computing technologies, business drivers, and emerging computing trends

  • Websites including create, configure, monitor, and deploy a website.

Authentication concepts & patterns, such as Active Directory Domain Services (Kerberos, LDAP, etc.) and as well as Federation, OAuth, and other web-based authentication

Apply now for more information!

Desired Skills:

  • AGILE
  • SCRUM
  • Azure
  • DevOps
  • AKS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position