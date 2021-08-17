Senior C# Developer / Azure Cloud Specialist

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Senior C# Developer / Azure Cloud Specialist to join their dynamic team.

Minimum Years of Experience:

+8 years’ experience in as a Software Engineer

+2 years’ experience with Public Cloud platforms

Location:

Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Role Tasks:

Development of backend and frontend user stories.

Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies

Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)

Liaise with stakeholders and team members

Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams

Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.

Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)

Technical / Functional Skills:

At least 8 years’ worth of experience using C# or similar MS technologies

Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture

Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms e.g. Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)

Mentor and coach other developers in latest best practises and standards

Experience with:

Azure DevOps

Visual Studio IDE

Web Application & Web Services Design & Deployment, REST

Experience of working with SQL or NoSQL databases

Methodologies AGILE or SCRUM.

Cloud computing technologies, business drivers, and emerging computing trends

Websites including create, configure, monitor, and deploy a website.

Authentication concepts & patterns, such as Active Directory Domain Services (Kerberos, LDAP, etc.) and as well as Federation, OAuth, and other web-based authentication

