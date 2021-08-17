Senior JAVA Developer (Full Stack)

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Senior JAVA Developer (Full Stack) to join their dynamic team.

Minimum Years of Experience:

8 years’ experience in relevant programming language

On premise virtualisation technology expertise

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing

Web and digital project experience advantageous

Agile working experience advantageous

Location:

Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Role Tasks:

Development and maintenance on platform/application

Review and present proposed system solution to IT

Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

Meet with end users and gather requirements

Facilitate daily stand-ups

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

User training

Compiling of user and operational manuals

System audits

Users sign off

Technical / Functional Skills:

Angular 6/7/8

Java 8

J2EE

JDBC

Junit

JPQL

OpenShift / Docker / Kubernetes

Jenkins

JavaScript / Typescript

Maven

Gradle

PostgreSQL

Beneficial:

AWS

Webpack

SonarQube

Understanding of integration between different technologies

Coordination between development and support environments

Assisting with the business case

Planning and monitoring

Eliciting requirements

Requirement’s organisation

Translating and simplifying requirements

Requirements management and communication

Requirement’s analysis

Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed

Apply now for more information!

Desired Skills:

Angular

Java

Kubernetes

Jenkins

AWS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position