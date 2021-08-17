Senior JAVA Developer (Full Stack)

Aug 17, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Senior JAVA Developer (Full Stack) to join their dynamic team.

Minimum Years of Experience:

  • 8 years’ experience in relevant programming language
  • On premise virtualisation technology expertise
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing
  • Web and digital project experience advantageous
  • Agile working experience advantageous

Location:
Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Role Tasks:

  • Development and maintenance on platform/application
  • Review and present proposed system solution to IT
  • Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner
  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
  • Meet with end users and gather requirements
  • Facilitate daily stand-ups
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
  • User training
  • Compiling of user and operational manuals
  • System audits
  • Users sign off

Technical / Functional Skills:

  • Angular 6/7/8
  • Java 8
  • J2EE
  • JDBC
  • Junit
  • JPQL
  • OpenShift / Docker / Kubernetes
  • Jenkins
  • JavaScript / Typescript
  • Maven
  • Gradle
  • PostgreSQL

Beneficial:

  • AWS
  • Webpack
  • SonarQube
  • Understanding of integration between different technologies
  • Coordination between development and support environments
  • Assisting with the business case
  • Planning and monitoring
  • Eliciting requirements
  • Requirement’s organisation
  • Translating and simplifying requirements
  • Requirements management and communication
  • Requirement’s analysis
  • Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed

Apply now for more information!

Desired Skills:

  • Angular
  • Java
  • Kubernetes
  • Jenkins
  • AWS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position