Senior Java Developer (OCEP) Fairlands JHB up to R999K per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Recognised internationally, this Leading First Class Financial House is scouting for a Talented Senior Java Developer to join their amazing technical team. Known for its innovation and cutting edge technology, this would be an excellent opportunity for someone looking to expand their industry knowledge and work with leading technology years ahead of its competitors!

You will be responsible for increasing operational efficiency and suggest solutions to enhance cost effectiveness as well as deliver exceptional service that exceeds customers’ expectations through proactive, innovative and appropriate solutions by resolving queries fast end effectively.

This is a brilliant opportunity to work in SA’s best-rated banking environment with Jozi’s highly skilled Java professionals!

Non-negotiable must haves:

OCEP

SOAP

Restful Services

Microservices

Spring boot

Docker

Kubernetes

Red Hat

Linux

GitLab

CI/CD

Kafka

Maven

Gradle

Atlassian tools

Jira

Confluence

Reference Number for this position is MD53533 which is a permanent position based in Fairlands Johannesburg offering a cost to company of R999K per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Musa on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

