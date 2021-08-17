Senior Software Engineer – UI at Michael Page South Africa Limited

Our client, a Global Fintech brand, headquartered in Ireland is in search of a Senior Software Engineer – UI to join their growing Software Engineering team.Client DetailsOur client, a Global Fintech brand, headquartered in Ireland with 16 offices across, assisting clients across 100 countries and expanding on their Software Engineering division.DescriptionThe Senior Software Engineer – UI will have a broad product background, with demonstrable product development experience in business platforms and ideally some experience of championing user-centered design (UCD) as part of the UI Development team, supporting other Development Teams. In addition, the Senior Software Engineer will ideally be from a technical background (with a strong understanding of the principles of software architecture and UI framework development and use) but also have capable design and creative skills in an enterprise context. This role is positioned across the technical /creative spectrum with the opportunity to shape the role accordingly.ProfileQualifications and Experience:

8+ year’s development experience.

A degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering or related field.

Experience with single page applications.

Extensive commercial experience of developing and maintaining UIs for modern standards-compliant web applications using HTML/CSS /Javascript and associated technologies.

Strong knowledge and experience of Angular 2 or higher, Typescript.

Substantial experience using styling related tools/frameworks, including SCSS/SASS/LESS.

Experience with automated testing with Karma and Jasmine or similar.

Demonstrable experience and comfort working in an Agile environment.

Detailed understanding of cross-browser and cross-device issues, including limited support for legacy browsers.

Track record in providing combined technical/design skills within a multi-skilled product development team.

Strong written and presentation skills.

Interest in and willingness to present well-formed arguments in support/rejection of new techniques, tools and technologies in response to industry developments.

Experience with Visual Studio Code and source control (e.g. G.I.T).

Experience with RESTful API’s, including Web API and Swagger (OpenAPI)

Job OfferThe position can be a 12 month fixed term contract based in South Africa, working remotely or there is an option to relocate to [URL Removed] – R800,000 CTC per annum to R1,200,000 CTC per annum

Global Fintech company

