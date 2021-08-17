UI UX Designer at Lestemsa

The Letsema Group is looking to engage exceptional, high performing UI/UX Designer for diverse Fixed Term Contracting opportunities. Successful applicants will be assigned to current or future, high impact projects supporting our clients’ strategic objectives.

At Letsema, we believe in business being a catalyst for social change. Achieving this ambition is only possible through the combined talents and skills of the Letsema family. We take pride in working with individuals from a variety of backgrounds who have the drive and intellect to bring about positive social change through the enablement Letsema offers to new and returning clients and partners.

Future Job Title: UI/UX Designer

Contract Type: Fixed Term Contract

We are seeking a UI/UX Designer with experience in the Banking sector with experience working on new product/feature and process development.

UI/UX Designer responsibilities include gathering user requirements, designing graphic elements, and building navigation components. To be successful in this role, you should have experience with design software and wireframe tools. If you also have a portfolio of professional design projects that includes work with web/mobile applications, we’d like to meet you.

Ultimately, you’ll create both functional and appealing features that address our clients’ needs and help us grow our customer base.

Responsibilities

Gather and evaluate user requirements in collaboration with product managers and engineers

Illustrate design ideas using storyboards, process flows and sitemaps

Design graphic user interface elements, like menus, tabs, and widgets

Build page navigation buttons and search fields

Develop UI mock-ups and prototypes that clearly illustrate how sites function and look like

Create original graphic designs (e.g. images, sketches and tables)

Prepare and present rough drafts to internal teams and key stakeholders

Identify and troubleshoot UX problems (e.g. responsiveness)

Conduct layout adjustments based on user feedback

Adhere to style standards on fonts, colours and images

Requirements

B-Tech or relevant qualification

3 years ‘experience in the Banking sector

3 – 5 years’ experience as a UI/UX Designer

Proven work experience as a UI/UX Designer

Portfolio of design projects

Knowledge of wireframe tools

Team spirit: strong communication skills to collaborate with various stakeholders

Good time-management skills

Please take note that the information and data which we require from you, as a voluntary applicant for a potential vacancy within the Letsema Holdings and its subsidiary companies, will be solely used for the purposes of the internal recruitment process, and which are permitted under the Protection of Personal Information Act 4 of 2013 (“POPIA”). Subject to POPIA and applicable law, you hereby voluntarily provide us with your personal information and consent to store and process your personal information, for the sole purpose of its internal recruitment process.

We will only collect special personal information about you when necessary and we will only process such information if you have given your consent for us to do so.

Desired Skills:

Wireframing

Visual Design

UX Design

Mockup

UI Design

User Experience Design

Mobile Design

Interactive design

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Letsema, founded in 1996, is a black-owned management consulting firm at the heart of a diversified investment group.

The word “Letsema” is of Sotho origin, meaning people coming together to work for a common purpose. This sense of collective effort towards a shared vision is our underlying ethos.

With long-term thinking and a broad base of skills, intellect, and IP, we aim to contribute meaningfully to the betterment of society. Each leg of our business – Consulting, Investments and Foundation – reinforces the other, setting them apart and making them stronger.

Our consultancy provides specialist services across the value chain, helping companies set direction, accelerate their journey, and ensure sustainability.

Our seven practice areas combine long-term thinking and access to a broad base of skills, intellect, and IP to facilitate institutional success, power change and meaningful contribution to society.

