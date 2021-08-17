Web Developer

Aug 17, 2021

Our client is looking for a skilled Web Developer to join their team.

Requirements:

  • IT Degree or equivalent tertiary education
  • 5+ years’ software development experience
  • Experience working in an Agile Environment
  • Detailed knowledge and understanding of Design Patterns
  • Experience with C#, ASP.Net, MVC, JavaScript, HTML 5, CSS, SQL and TDD
  • Able to demonstrate the ability to solve complex problems under pressure

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • ASP.NET
  • MVC
  • JavaScript
  • Angular JS
  • HTML 5
  • CSS
  • SQL
  • SCRUM

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

