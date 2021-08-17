Web Developer

Our client is looking for a skilled Web Developer to join their team.

Requirements:

IT Degree or equivalent tertiary education

5+ years’ software development experience

Experience working in an Agile Environment

Detailed knowledge and understanding of Design Patterns

Experience with C#, ASP.Net, MVC, JavaScript, HTML 5, CSS, SQL and TDD

Able to demonstrate the ability to solve complex problems under pressure

Desired Skills:

C#

ASP.NET

MVC

JavaScript

Angular JS

HTML 5

CSS

SQL

SCRUM

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position