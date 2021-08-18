BI Analyst

We are urgently looking for a dynamic and proactive IT BI Analyst who will provide support to a Business Intelligence Team. The Incumbent will be responsible for the development of appropriate management information reports and analyses of client behavior and trends.

Key Skills and Competencies Required:

Strong analytical skills

Good presentation, facilitation and excellent documentation and business writing skills

Strong attention to detail

Strong communication and influencing skills

Excellent relationship building skills

Strong team player

Ability to work under high pressure

Run multiple projects simultaneously

Ability to adapt to change easily

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Problem solving skills

Be solutions orientated

Constantly thinking of the bigger picture and how to simplify and streamline interdepartmental processes and relationships (process improvement)

Passionate about quality and customer service and exceeding expectations

Key Job Requirements:

Completed a tertiary qualification in an Information Systems or Analysis/Statistics related field (a post-graduate qualification in Statistics or similar is preferred)

At least 5-6 years’ experience in a reporting/analysis role as well as experience in a technology solution delivery environment is essential

Preference will be given to candidates with knowledge and understanding of the retail environment.

Solid BI skills (SQL Server), Business Analysis, Planning or Data Modelling (Qlikview or Qlik Sense)

Experience with MS SQL or other analytical insight software combined with a good understanding of SQL or relationship databases

Experience in requirements, analysis, design and reporting

Good practical experience in BI and able to perform Data Analysis

Experience in other IT roles (e.g. software development) would be very advantageous

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred

Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment

Key Accountabilities of the Role:

Be the translator between the business and IT

Ability to translate business data requirements into data models and dashboards.

Ability to analyse the as is business architectures, to identify any challenges or opportunities

Applying analytical thought, skills and tools to business challenges

Understanding Financial, Merchandising or Supply Chain systems & procedures

Participating in design and planning sessions

Understanding of database structure design and data extraction principles

Testing and deployment of new development

Employer & Job Benefits:

n/a

