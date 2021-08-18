BI Analyst

Aug 18, 2021

We are urgently looking for a dynamic and proactive IT BI Analyst who will provide support to a Business Intelligence Team. The Incumbent will be responsible for the development of appropriate management information reports and analyses of client behavior and trends.

Key Skills and Competencies Required:

  • Strong analytical skills
  • Good presentation, facilitation and excellent documentation and business writing skills
  • Strong attention to detail
  • Strong communication and influencing skills
  • Excellent relationship building skills
  • Strong team player
  • Ability to work under high pressure
  • Run multiple projects simultaneously
  • Ability to adapt to change easily
  • Planning, organising and coordination skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Be solutions orientated
  • Constantly thinking of the bigger picture and how to simplify and streamline interdepartmental processes and relationships (process improvement)
  • Passionate about quality and customer service and exceeding expectations

Key Job Requirements:

  • Completed a tertiary qualification in an Information Systems or Analysis/Statistics related field (a post-graduate qualification in Statistics or similar is preferred)
  • At least 5-6 years’ experience in a reporting/analysis role as well as experience in a technology solution delivery environment is essential
  • Preference will be given to candidates with knowledge and understanding of the retail environment.
  • Solid BI skills (SQL Server), Business Analysis, Planning or Data Modelling (Qlikview or Qlik Sense)
  • Experience with MS SQL or other analytical insight software combined with a good understanding of SQL or relationship databases
  • Experience in requirements, analysis, design and reporting
  • Good practical experience in BI and able to perform Data Analysis
  • Experience in other IT roles (e.g. software development) would be very advantageous
  • Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook
  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
  • Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment

Key Accountabilities of the Role:

  • Be the translator between the business and IT
  • Ability to translate business data requirements into data models and dashboards.
  • Ability to analyse the as is business architectures, to identify any challenges or opportunities
  • Applying analytical thought, skills and tools to business challenges
  • Understanding Financial, Merchandising or Supply Chain systems & procedures
  • Participating in design and planning sessions
  • Understanding of database structure design and data extraction principles
  • Testing and deployment of new development

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • n/a

