We are urgently looking for a dynamic and proactive IT BI Analyst who will provide support to a Business Intelligence Team. The Incumbent will be responsible for the development of appropriate management information reports and analyses of client behavior and trends.
Key Skills and Competencies Required:
- Strong analytical skills
- Good presentation, facilitation and excellent documentation and business writing skills
- Strong attention to detail
- Strong communication and influencing skills
- Excellent relationship building skills
- Strong team player
- Ability to work under high pressure
- Run multiple projects simultaneously
- Ability to adapt to change easily
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
- Problem solving skills
- Be solutions orientated
- Constantly thinking of the bigger picture and how to simplify and streamline interdepartmental processes and relationships (process improvement)
- Passionate about quality and customer service and exceeding expectations
Key Job Requirements:
- Completed a tertiary qualification in an Information Systems or Analysis/Statistics related field (a post-graduate qualification in Statistics or similar is preferred)
- At least 5-6 years’ experience in a reporting/analysis role as well as experience in a technology solution delivery environment is essential
- Preference will be given to candidates with knowledge and understanding of the retail environment.
- Solid BI skills (SQL Server), Business Analysis, Planning or Data Modelling (Qlikview or Qlik Sense)
- Experience with MS SQL or other analytical insight software combined with a good understanding of SQL or relationship databases
- Experience in requirements, analysis, design and reporting
- Good practical experience in BI and able to perform Data Analysis
- Experience in other IT roles (e.g. software development) would be very advantageous
- Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
- Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
Key Accountabilities of the Role:
- Be the translator between the business and IT
- Ability to translate business data requirements into data models and dashboards.
- Ability to analyse the as is business architectures, to identify any challenges or opportunities
- Applying analytical thought, skills and tools to business challenges
- Understanding Financial, Merchandising or Supply Chain systems & procedures
- Participating in design and planning sessions
- Understanding of database structure design and data extraction principles
- Testing and deployment of new development
Employer & Job Benefits:
- n/a