Business Process Analyst

Aug 18, 2021

  • Analysis, Process Flows and Solution Definitions
  • Technical Recommendation and Testing
  • Project Execution
  • Client management
  • Innovator Development
  • Daily to monthly planning cycle

Qualifications:

  • Minimum 3-year Tertiary qualification in ICT or related discipline
  • Relevant certifications in Business Analysis

Requirements:

  • 5+ years’ in a complex technology environment doing business analysis and system analysis
  • 3+ years’ experience in Project Management Business Case development and SDLC design
  • 5+ years of experience in IT Mobile computing (Mobile infrastructure development/administration)
  • Experience working on API integration projects, software upgrades, architecture changes, infrastructure, and implementation of new components
  • Experience of working with security design principles.
  • Experience in working with SQL
  • Experience in Azure DevOps Services
  • Experience in working with APIs and Web-based applications
  • Experience in mobile applications
  • ITIL Foundation
  • Experience in Agriculture industry
  • Experience in testing

Knowledge:

  • Knowledge of the latest Business Analysis practices
  • Knowledge of Software Development governance frameworks and standards e.g. COBIT, ITIL, DevSecOps, etc.
  • Basic knowledge of Business Analysis Body of Knowledge (BABOK)

Desired Skills:

  • SDLC
  • API
  • SQL
  • Azure
  • ITIL
  • Testing
  • BABOK
  • COBIT

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

ICT Company seeks to urgently hire an experienced Business Process Analyst, with experience in Project Management Business Case development and SDLC design.

2 Year fixed-term Contract, located in Cape Town (relocation at own costs)

Learn more/Apply for this position