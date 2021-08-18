Business Process Analyst

Analysis, Process Flows and Solution Definitions

Technical Recommendation and Testing

Project Execution

Client management

Innovator Development

Daily to monthly planning cycle

Qualifications:

Minimum 3-year Tertiary qualification in ICT or related discipline

Relevant certifications in Business Analysis

Requirements:

5+ years’ in a complex technology environment doing business analysis and system analysis

3+ years’ experience in Project Management Business Case development and SDLC design

5+ years of experience in IT Mobile computing (Mobile infrastructure development/administration)

Experience working on API integration projects, software upgrades, architecture changes, infrastructure, and implementation of new components

Experience of working with security design principles.

Experience in working with SQL

Experience in Azure DevOps Services

Experience in working with APIs and Web-based applications

Experience in mobile applications

ITIL Foundation

Experience in Agriculture industry

Experience in testing

Knowledge:

Knowledge of the latest Business Analysis practices

Knowledge of Software Development governance frameworks and standards e.g. COBIT, ITIL, DevSecOps, etc.

Basic knowledge of Business Analysis Body of Knowledge (BABOK)

Desired Skills:

SDLC

API

SQL

Azure

ITIL

Testing

BABOK

COBIT

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

ICT Company seeks to urgently hire an experienced Business Process Analyst, with experience in Project Management Business Case development and SDLC design.

2 Year fixed-term Contract, located in Cape Town (relocation at own costs)

