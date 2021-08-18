- Analysis, Process Flows and Solution Definitions
- Technical Recommendation and Testing
- Project Execution
- Client management
- Innovator Development
- Daily to monthly planning cycle
Qualifications:
- Minimum 3-year Tertiary qualification in ICT or related discipline
- Relevant certifications in Business Analysis
Requirements:
- 5+ years’ in a complex technology environment doing business analysis and system analysis
- 3+ years’ experience in Project Management Business Case development and SDLC design
- 5+ years of experience in IT Mobile computing (Mobile infrastructure development/administration)
- Experience working on API integration projects, software upgrades, architecture changes, infrastructure, and implementation of new components
- Experience of working with security design principles.
- Experience in working with SQL
- Experience in Azure DevOps Services
- Experience in working with APIs and Web-based applications
- Experience in mobile applications
- ITIL Foundation
- Experience in Agriculture industry
- Experience in testing
Knowledge:
- Knowledge of the latest Business Analysis practices
- Knowledge of Software Development governance frameworks and standards e.g. COBIT, ITIL, DevSecOps, etc.
- Basic knowledge of Business Analysis Body of Knowledge (BABOK)
Desired Skills:
- SDLC
- API
- SQL
- Azure
- ITIL
- Testing
- BABOK
- COBIT
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
ICT Company seeks to urgently hire an experienced Business Process Analyst, with experience in Project Management Business Case development and SDLC design.
2 Year fixed-term Contract, located in Cape Town (relocation at own costs)