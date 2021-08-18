Business Systems Analyst at QES

Aug 18, 2021

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Technical Business / Systems Analyst to join them on an independent contract opportunity

Industry : Financial services
Sector : IT

Business Systems Analyst Job Responsibilities:
Solves organizational information problems and requirements by analyzing requirements; designing computer programs; recommending system controls and protocols.
Business Systems Analyst Job Duties:

  • Determines operational objectives by studying business functions; gathering information; evaluating output requirements and formats.
  • Designs new computer programs by analyzing requirements; constructing workflow charts and diagrams; studying system capabilities; writing specifications.
  • Improves systems by studying current practices; designing modifications.
  • Recommends controls by identifying problems; writing improved procedures.
  • Defines project requirements by identifying project milestones, phases, and elements; forming project team; establishing project budget.
  • Monitors project progress by tracking activity; resolving problems; publishing progress reports; recommending actions.
  • Maintains system protocols by writing and updating procedures.
  • Provides references for users by writing and maintaining user documentation; providing help desk support; training users.
  • Maintains user confidence and protects operations by keeping information confidential.
  • Prepares technical reports by collecting, analyzing, and summarizing information and trends.
  • Maintains professional and technical knowledge by attending educational workshops; reviewing professional publications; establishing personal networks; benchmarking state-of-the-art practices; participating in professional societies.
  • Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed
  • Produce appropriate software programs that satisfy the specifications
  • Test own programs / artefacts to ensure correctness
  • Test interface to other systems
  • Debugging of programs
  • Test support
  • Deployment planning and execution
  • Updates of data model/design documentation
  • Problem solving, root cause analysis
  • Technical support / assistance to others on own programs / systems
  • Correct errors/bugs in production
  • Working with business and project team to deliver:
  • Application solutions that meet business requirements
  • Analysis and technical specifications to direct technical development teams
  • Defining and implementing standards and best practice
  • Direct the technical delivery team to ensure the successful throughout the SDLC

Knowledge:

  • Understanding the SDLC Methodology
  • Understanding of Microsoft data base technologies (SQL, SSIS, SSRS, SSAS)
  • Basic understanding of UML (Class Activity, Entity Relation Diagrams, etc.)
  • Problem Analysis and Problem-Solving Techniques
  • Impact Analysis Techniques
  • Documentation Frameworks, Tools and Standards
  • Coaching/Mentoring Techniques

Skills/Competencies:

  • Strong analytical and numerical ability
  • Problem solving skills
  • Conceptual thinker
  • Good communication people interaction / interpersonal skills
  • Actions / results orientation
  • Quality Assurance orientation
  • Knowledge seeking / Continuous learning
  • Building and Maintaining relationships
  • Adaptability
  • Strong teamwork orientation
  • Strong communication skills

Qualifications:

  • Relevant IT Qualifications (degree or diploma)

Experience:

  • Proven record of exceptional work performance
  • Experience with Agile methodologies will be a strong recommendation

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analyst
  • Business Analyst
  • SDLC

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

