Business Systems Analyst at QES

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Technical Business / Systems Analyst to join them on an independent contract opportunity
Industry : Financial services
Sector : IT
Business Systems Analyst Job Responsibilities:
Solves organizational information problems and requirements by analyzing requirements; designing computer programs; recommending system controls and protocols.
Business Systems Analyst Job Duties:
- Determines operational objectives by studying business functions; gathering information; evaluating output requirements and formats.
- Designs new computer programs by analyzing requirements; constructing workflow charts and diagrams; studying system capabilities; writing specifications.
- Improves systems by studying current practices; designing modifications.
- Recommends controls by identifying problems; writing improved procedures.
- Defines project requirements by identifying project milestones, phases, and elements; forming project team; establishing project budget.
- Monitors project progress by tracking activity; resolving problems; publishing progress reports; recommending actions.
- Maintains system protocols by writing and updating procedures.
- Provides references for users by writing and maintaining user documentation; providing help desk support; training users.
- Maintains user confidence and protects operations by keeping information confidential.
- Prepares technical reports by collecting, analyzing, and summarizing information and trends.
- Maintains professional and technical knowledge by attending educational workshops; reviewing professional publications; establishing personal networks; benchmarking state-of-the-art practices; participating in professional societies.
- Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed
- Produce appropriate software programs that satisfy the specifications
- Test own programs / artefacts to ensure correctness
- Test interface to other systems
- Debugging of programs
- Test support
- Deployment planning and execution
- Updates of data model/design documentation
- Problem solving, root cause analysis
- Technical support / assistance to others on own programs / systems
- Correct errors/bugs in production
- Working with business and project team to deliver:
- Application solutions that meet business requirements
- Analysis and technical specifications to direct technical development teams
- Defining and implementing standards and best practice
- Direct the technical delivery team to ensure the successful throughout the SDLC
Knowledge:
- Understanding the SDLC Methodology
- Understanding of Microsoft data base technologies (SQL, SSIS, SSRS, SSAS)
- Basic understanding of UML (Class Activity, Entity Relation Diagrams, etc.)
- Problem Analysis and Problem-Solving Techniques
- Impact Analysis Techniques
- Documentation Frameworks, Tools and Standards
- Coaching/Mentoring Techniques
Skills/Competencies:
- Strong analytical and numerical ability
- Problem solving skills
- Conceptual thinker
- Good communication people interaction / interpersonal skills
- Actions / results orientation
- Quality Assurance orientation
- Knowledge seeking / Continuous learning
- Building and Maintaining relationships
- Adaptability
- Strong teamwork orientation
- Strong communication skills
Qualifications:
- Relevant IT Qualifications (degree or diploma)
Experience:
- Proven record of exceptional work performance
- Experience with Agile methodologies will be a strong recommendation
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analyst
- Business Analyst
- SDLC
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric