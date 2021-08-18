Data Analyst

Description:

The purpose of this role is to develop, validate data scripts and ensure that data and Extract, Transform and Load (ETL) solutions meet the business requirements.

Perform detailed analysis of ERDs from different data sources

Perform detailed review of data requirements from functional system specification document

Design and develop scripts for testing the completeness and correctness of the data solutions.

Design and develop scripts for testing the standardisation of data between

the different data sources

the different data sources Design and develop scripts to testing the normalisation of data between different data sources

Review the indexing of data in the new database and assess the performance

Create Reports that verifies the results of all development

Perform data analysis and data driven testing in SQL

Report and manage bugs/defects

Develop test progress reports

Identify and report risks and issues

Verify the completeness / correctness of the mapping of data between the different data sources

EDUCATION, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE

Relevant University Degree in IT or equivalent.

Minimum 3-year experience working on ETL and database development using SSIS and SSRS.

Minimum 3-year experience working with PowerBi and SharePoint online

Experience working with large data sets and data warehousing, including BI testing.

Solid understanding of software and data quality frameworks

Extensive MSSQL 2016 and above skills and experience required

Certification in database development would be an advantage.

Desired Skills:

ETL

SSIS

SSRS

PowerBi

SharePoint

MSSQL 2016

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position