Data Management Analyst Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A forward-thinking Data Management Analyst Developer who is able to deliver exceptional quality solutions under pressure, is sought by a dynamic Fund Management Firm. You will be joining a team with a core focus to deliver creative solutions within the companys EDM/MDM solution. The ideal candidate will require a completed Bachelors Degree in Accounting/Investment Management/Information Systems/Computer Science, 2-4 years experience in a similar role and have worked on multiple EDM projects. You will also need experience developing and supporting the HIS Markit platform with knowledge of institutional investments and financial domain implementing EDM practices within this environment, extensive experience with Market EDM Suite including Core Matcher, Data Constructor, Data Manager, Data Generator, Data Inspector & Data Porter. You will also need strong SQL, experience in creating, delivering, and supporting enterprise scale Azure data warehouse solutions across standard cloud platforms & Portfolio and Trade management systems, InvestOne and Bloomberg AIM will prove [URL Removed]

A completed Bachelors Degree majoring in the following fields is required – Accounting, Investment Management, Information Systems or Computer Science (strong Mathematical/Accounting background or subject knowledge an advantage).

Experience/Skills

2 4 Years experience in a similar role is essential.

Working experience on multiple EDM projects.

Developing and supporting the IHS Markit platform.

Knowledge of the institutional investments and financial domain with experience in implementing EDM practices within this environment.

Portfolio and Trade management systems, InvestOne and Bloomberg AIM a distinct advantage.

Experience with Markit EDM suite of products and components:

Core Matcher

Data Constructor

Data Manager

Data Generator

Data Inspector

Data Matcher

Data Porter Experience with development, support and release of database driven software. Must have experience in creating, delivering, and supporting enterprise scale Azure data warehouse solutions across standard cloud platforms. Familiarity with an Agile development methodology. Strong MS SQL knowledge. Good understanding of the design and operation of distributed computer systems, computer networks and protocols.



ATTRIBUTES:

Passionate team member, who is adaptable and forward-thinking.

Superb problem-solving ability, with a knack for technical innovation.

Ability to communicate with business and technical audiences to produce collateral suitable for multiple audience types, both client-facing and internal.

Strong analytical thinking.

Results driven with the ability to thrive under pressure.

Can work independently/unsupervised.

Able to effectively collaborate with others.

Ability to accept critical and constructive feedback and draw inspiration from being challenged.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Data

Management

Analyst

Learn more/Apply for this position