Database Engineer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:YOUR experience of hybrid computing environments, with storage & compute resources spread across on-premise and cloud platforms Azure/AWS as a Database Engineer is sought by an Independent Asset Management Firm. This role will have significant input into optimisation of storage performance, as well as involvement in the development of Data Pipelines, and API Development and Management. You will be expected to look for ways to automate & streamline (or even eliminate) existing routine tasks and processes, making the team more efficient and able to focus more on delivery. You will require 7+ years MS SQL Administration with any in the Asset Management / Financial Services industry will prove hugely beneficial. You must possess a BSc Honours Degree Level: 2:1 (or equivalent) in Mathematical, Computing or Engineering with strong experience setting up High Availability (HA) and Disaster Recovery (DR) for SQL Server, Active Directory, Test-Driven Development, GitHub & experience with DevSecOps [URL Removed]

BSc Honours Degree Level: 2:1 (or equivalent) in Mathematical, Computing or Engineering.

Experience/Skills

Minimum of 7+ years MS SQL Administration required.

Experience with Performance Tuning and Optimization, using native monitoring and troubleshooting tools.

Experience with backups, restores and recovery models.

Strong experience in setting up High Availability (HA) and Disaster Recovery (DR) for SQL Server.

Working with Windows Server, including Active Directory.

Experience with DevSecOps processes.

Understanding of Relational and Dimensional Data Modelling.

Implementing automated Test-Driven Development approach and Continuous Testing.

Source Control tools like GitHub.

Flexible in working hours including occasional weekend work, as projects and maintenance requires.

Advantageous

Experience of working within a DevOps framework.

Asset Management / Financial Services industry experience.

ATTRIBUTES:

Positive attitude to work and change.

Strong collaboration ethic, with ability to work in and lead teams from cross-functional disciplines.

Able to manage a pipeline of duties successfully with minimal supervision.

Strong problem-solving ability/logical thinker and highly numerate.

