Developer at Universal Healthcare

Purpose of the Job

Development and support of all APIs within the organisation as well as providing analysis of current and future API requirements.

Duties and Responsibilities

New API development

Current API maintenance

API architecture and analysis

Minimum Qualifications and Experience Required

Matric/ Grade 12

Information Technology Degree

Minimum 3 years’ experience in software development

Previous experience in API development

Key Competencies and Skills

PHP and Python

Java – beneficial

Swagger understanding – beneficial

The Employment Equity approach of Universal Healthcare broadly aims to:

Foster diversity in the workplace;

Promote equal opportunity and fair treatment in employment through the elimination

Desired Skills:

api development

Python

PHP

Restful API

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Universal Healthcare has established itself as a leader in providing evidence-based, integrated healthcare services in the areas of medical scheme administration, healthcare insurance, healthcare management, corporate and occupational health and wellness, and integrated wellness-based loyalty programmes.

We create access to healthcare for the people of South Africa through medical schemes, customised corporate health products, health insurance, employee wellness programmes, managed care, a network of healthcare professionals, gap cover and much more.

Our Vision

“To be a top performing, world class healthcare and technology group, respected for excellence by providing access to innovative, evidence-based solutions with a caring approach.”

Thank you for your interest in working for Universal Healthcare. Kindly note that your application will be reviewed in accordance to the job requirements and the Company will select suitable candidates with cognisance of its Employment Equity policy. Should no response be received within 30 working days from your date of submission, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position, your resume will remain active in our database should you be suitable for positions in future.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

Annual Bonus

