Development Team Lead

The Development Technical Lead will be responsible for the analysis, design and implementation of various applications throughout the organisation. Applicants will require experience coding and building enterprise solutions, using technologies such as ASP, ASP.NET, VB, VB.NET, SQL, ABAP, Json, HTML5, C#, Rest Services and Mobile technologies.

Liaise with internal customers on system requirements and business integration processes

Scoping and strategy sessions to determin long term strategies to fit the enterprise architecture

Design and development of databases including SQL queries and stored procedures

SQL Server administration and monitoring function

Analyse and Design data exploitation systems to deliver information to business users, e.g. dashboardsand information portals.

Revise and amend systems and programs where corrections, system changes, improvements or database administration are required

Analysis and improvement of enterprise systems using formal analysis methodologies

Prepare program specifications, form designs, screen formats, report formats, operating procedures fordata input, plans for transfer to new system, design database, system testing procedures and useracceptance procedures.

Analyse and work with large data sets doing queries, data cleansing, transformation and presentation.

Minimum Requirements:

Relevant Diploma or Degree in Software Engineering

5 years experience in software development

Mobile Development

.NET Development

Desired Skills:

.Net

Mobile

Software solutions

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position