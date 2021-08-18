Development Team Lead

The Development Technical Lead will be responsible for the analysis, design and implementation of various applications throughout the organisation. Applicants will require experience coding and building enterprise solutions, using technologies such as ASP, ASP.NET, VB, VB.NET, SQL, ABAP, Json, HTML5, C#, Rest Services and Mobile technologies.
- Liaise with internal customers on system requirements and business integration processes
- Scoping and strategy sessions to determin long term strategies to fit the enterprise architecture
- Design and development of databases including SQL queries and stored procedures
- SQL Server administration and monitoring function
- Analyse and Design data exploitation systems to deliver information to business users, e.g. dashboardsand information portals.
- Revise and amend systems and programs where corrections, system changes, improvements or database administration are required
- Analysis and improvement of enterprise systems using formal analysis methodologies
- Prepare program specifications, form designs, screen formats, report formats, operating procedures fordata input, plans for transfer to new system, design database, system testing procedures and useracceptance procedures.
- Analyse and work with large data sets doing queries, data cleansing, transformation and presentation.
Minimum Requirements:
- Relevant Diploma or Degree in Software Engineering
- 5 years experience in software development
- Mobile Development
- .NET Development
Desired Skills:
- .Net
- Mobile
- Software solutions
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma