Development Team Lead at Abantu Staffing Solutions

This role is based in East London, leading and managing an autonomous team based in East London.

The main responsibility is to manage all aspects of the development team. This includes building the team via training and hiring of staff, mentorship and guidance of the staff, human resource requirements and assigning (and managing) work instructions to the different team members. The team lead is also responsible for attending meetings with the BA team and providing information and support with decisions made and to ensure that the development team meets all requirements from the BAs documentation correctly and timeously. The team lead should also focus on using correct tools and measures for development and improve on these as IT and business requirements constantly change.

Minimum requirements:

Tertiary qualification (National Diploma / BTech / Degree) in Computer Science or similar

Minimum 4 years in a Senior development role within the Progress OpenEdge development environment

Knowledge of developing an ERP

Drivers License

Technical requirements / skills / abilities:

Exceptional development experience in Progress OpenEdge

Exceptional database design skills

Strong OO programming experience

A passion for solving complex business problems

Leadership experience of project working and professional software development processes, including Agile

Strong experience in using source control

Experience in the application of the Scrum/Agile methodology

Experience in managing project performance against SLA

Contribute to application design and technical documentation

Provide technical guidance to the team

Manage software development to specification & timelines

Maintain and improve existing solutions

Ensure software is developed to quality standards

Maintain development SOPs

Execute technical investigations

Competencies / Skills:

Demonstrates leadership skills

Resource management including HR matters

Logical out of the box thinker

Attention to detail

Solid understanding of project finances

High level of analytical and problem-solving skills

Possess exceptional verbal and written communication skills

Learn more/Apply for this position