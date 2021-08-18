Development Team Lead at Abantu Staffing Solutions

This role is based in East London, leading and managing an autonomous team based in East London.
The main responsibility is to manage all aspects of the development team. This includes building the team via training and hiring of staff, mentorship and guidance of the staff, human resource requirements and assigning (and managing) work instructions to the different team members. The team lead is also responsible for attending meetings with the BA team and providing information and support with decisions made and to ensure that the development team meets all requirements from the BAs documentation correctly and timeously. The team lead should also focus on using correct tools and measures for development and improve on these as IT and business requirements constantly change.
Minimum requirements:
- Tertiary qualification (National Diploma / BTech / Degree) in Computer Science or similar
- Minimum 4 years in a Senior development role within the Progress OpenEdge development environment
- Knowledge of developing an ERP
- Drivers License
Technical requirements / skills / abilities:
- Exceptional development experience in Progress OpenEdge
- Exceptional database design skills
- Strong OO programming experience
- A passion for solving complex business problems
- Leadership experience of project working and professional software development processes, including Agile
- Strong experience in using source control
- Experience in the application of the Scrum/Agile methodology
- Experience in managing project performance against SLA
- Contribute to application design and technical documentation
- Provide technical guidance to the team
- Manage software development to specification & timelines
- Maintain and improve existing solutions
- Ensure software is developed to quality standards
- Maintain development SOPs
- Execute technical investigations
Competencies / Skills:
- Demonstrates leadership skills
- Resource management including HR matters
- Logical out of the box thinker
- Attention to detail
- Solid understanding of project finances
- High level of analytical and problem-solving skills
- Possess exceptional verbal and written communication skills