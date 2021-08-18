DevOps Engineer

Analyse, design, configure, develop, test anddeploy release management tools and processes required to automate the productioninfrastructure.

Use Continuous Integration processes, tools and execution; includes test frameworks, code quality analysis.

Use, promote, and support micro services to structure applications as a collection, making them independently deployable.

Implement and maintain information security best practices for all production systems that run custom in-house applications.

Implement deployment processes that entail packaging releases, pushing releases and executing installs.

Create / use infrastructure for implementing, administering cloud services and deployments.

Implement innovative initiatives aimed at speeding up or synchronising processes to create efficiencies.

Work with DevOps Manager and team members to implement continuous integration pipelines.

Define and automate release train pipelines, build resilient systems and create repeatable processes.

Create / use centralised development tools to create autonomies of scale.

Perform OS upgrades, patch installation, and application installations to ensure systems are optimised.

Monitor infrastructure and services to maximise uptime.

Troubleshoot and help to resolve production issues to ensure systems and devices run smoothly.

Produce technical documentation to create an understanding of products and processes.

Independently install, customise and integrate commercial software packages.

Work with DevOps Manager and team members to conduct root cause analysis of issues, review new and existing code and/or perform unit testing.

Contribute to requirements, design and code reviews.

Identify ideas to improve system performance and impact availability.

Contribute to solving technical design issues to create efficiencies.

Work with DevOps Manager and team members to develop accurate work estimates on work packages.

Liaise with foundation, database and platform Subject Matter Experts to automate installations and enhance the monitoring and maintenance of their disciplines.

Provide operational support to development teams when required

Enable development teams to do their own automation and monitoring

Perform code deployments on behalf of development teams

Perfrom sanity checks of environment and systems after maintenance activities

Develop a deep understanding of the systems and their relationships so as to be able to understand dependencies (Impact analysis)

CLIENT

Provide authoritative, expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders.

Build and maintain relationships with clients and internal and external stakeholders.

Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and internal and external stakeholders in order to ensure that client expectations are managed.

Make recommendations to improve client service and fair treatment of clients within area of responsibility.

Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.

PEOPLE

Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and stakeholders.

Positively influence and participate in change initiatives.

Continuously develop own expertise in terms of professional, industry and legislation knowledge.

Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas.

Take ownership for driving career development.

FINANCE

Contribute to the financial planning process within area.

Identify opportunities to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency.

Manage financial and other company resources under your control with due respect.

Provide input into the risk identification processes and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum.

Agile software development practices and tools (Atlassian, JIRA) Proficient with technologies used within the business .Minimum 1 object-oriented and 1 scripting language (PowerShell, Bash, Perl, or Python) Linux / Unix experience Online version control systems (Subversion, GitHub, Bitbucket) Java application build processes and tools (Ant, Gradle, Jenkins, Nexus and Artifactory) Monitoring and alerting tools (Alerta, Selenium, Prometheus, InfluxDB, Elastic Stack) Configuration management and containerisation tools (Terraform, AWS Cloudformation, Chef, Puppet, Salt, Ansible, Docker, Mesos or similar technologies) Container and container orchestration – on-premise and cloud (Docker, Kubernetes, EKS, Fargate, ECS)Cloud server environment administration (Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Azure, Openstack) Data integrity, security and continuity of business Common data stores, both relational and NoSQL IPv4 networking, web protocols and Linux/Unix systems Building microservices or service-oriented architectures (SOA and REST) Load Balancing configuration and security (NGINX and HAProxyDeep Knowledge of Legacy Application servers (WebSphere, WebLogic, JBoss)

Skills

Communication skills Problem-solving skills Interpersonal skills Critical thinking Business acumen Planning and Organising

Experience

3 – 5 years’ experience as a Developer, Tester or System Administrator (essential) 1 -2 years experience in a DevOps environment (desirable) Insurance industry experience (desirable)

