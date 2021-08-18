Front End Developer with Angular QALW1565 at Mediro ICT

Aug 18, 2021

Contract role exists for a Front End Developer with Angular in Midrand / Home office rotation. Willing and able to travel internationally (USA). Willingness to work outside of normal business hours as part of a DevOps team. Email CV and payslip to [Email Address Removed]

  • Rapidly experiment with multiple solutions
  • Implement pixel perfect UI designs
  • Implement re-usable HTML and JS logic
  • Ensure all code is readable, extendable, and scalable
  • Ensure that stylesheets are maintained and adapted where necessary.
  • Ensure that all implementations can be passed over to other developers, mid-development, with a minimum of handover.
  • Polish frontend behavior to ensure a great user experience.
  • Ensure that the small unseen details of a client-side application are of exceptional quality.
  • Ensure that all processes have been investigated/considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements
  • Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.
  • Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.
  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
  • Ensure that the following steps in the Development Cycle are executed:

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

  • Preparation of user and operation manual
  • User training
  • System testing/parallel runs
  • System implementation
  • System audits/quality assurance

Maintenance Requests:

  • Review and present proposed system solution to User Organisation.
  • Ensure that the following steps in the Development Cycle are executed:
  • Preparation of system/technical documentation.
  • Preparation of user and operation manual.
  • User training.
  • System testing/parallel runs.
  • System implementation.
  • System audits/quality assurance.
  • User sign-off.

Minimum RequirementsQualification:Qualification in IT Business Analysis (Diploma / Degree) advantageousSkills:

  • 5+ years in software development
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
  • Web and digital project experience advantageous
  • Agile working experience advantageous

Frontend Technologies:

  • JavaScript
  • Node.js
  • AngularJS
  • Angular 5+
  • TypeScript
  • HTML 5
  • CSS(SCSS)
  • AJAX & REST
  • API
  • JSON & XML
  • Azure, AWS or Openshift (beneficial)
  • At least one Relational Database experience (POSTGRES, SQL) (beneficial and optional)
  • At least one Document Database experience (MONGO, ELASTIC) (beneficial and optional)
  • Mobile Development Experience (beneficial and optional)
  • JAVA (beneficial and optional)
  • Micro Service Development (beneficial and optional)

Tools:

  • Atlassian tools: Jira, Confluence, BitBucket
  • Git

