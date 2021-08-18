Front End Developer with Angular QALW1565 at Mediro ICT

Contract role exists for a Front End Developer with Angular in Midrand / Home office rotation. Willing and able to travel internationally (USA). Willingness to work outside of normal business hours as part of a DevOps team. Email CV and payslip to [Email Address Removed]

Rapidly experiment with multiple solutions

Implement pixel perfect UI designs

Implement re-usable HTML and JS logic

Ensure all code is readable, extendable, and scalable

Ensure that stylesheets are maintained and adapted where necessary.

Ensure that all implementations can be passed over to other developers, mid-development, with a minimum of handover.

Polish frontend behavior to ensure a great user experience.

Ensure that the small unseen details of a client-side application are of exceptional quality.

Ensure that all processes have been investigated/considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements

Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.

Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Ensure that the following steps in the Development Cycle are executed:

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

Preparation of user and operation manual

User training

System testing/parallel runs

System implementation

System audits/quality assurance

Maintenance Requests:

Review and present proposed system solution to User Organisation.

Ensure that the following steps in the Development Cycle are executed:

Preparation of system/technical documentation.

Preparation of user and operation manual.

User training.

System testing/parallel runs.

System implementation.

System audits/quality assurance.

User sign-off.

Minimum RequirementsQualification:Qualification in IT Business Analysis (Diploma / Degree) advantageousSkills:

5+ years in software development

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)

Web and digital project experience advantageous

Agile working experience advantageous

Frontend Technologies:

JavaScript

Node.js

AngularJS

Angular 5+

TypeScript

HTML 5

CSS(SCSS)

AJAX & REST

API

JSON & XML

Azure, AWS or Openshift (beneficial)

At least one Relational Database experience (POSTGRES, SQL) (beneficial and optional)

At least one Document Database experience (MONGO, ELASTIC) (beneficial and optional)

Mobile Development Experience (beneficial and optional)

JAVA (beneficial and optional)

Micro Service Development (beneficial and optional)

Tools:

Atlassian tools: Jira, Confluence, BitBucket

Git

