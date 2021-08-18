Functional IT Analyst

Our client is urgently looking for a proactive Functional IT Analyst to join their organization.

Location: Cape Town

Requirements:

Grade 12 or equivalent (Essential)

Related tertiary qualification (Essential)

A minimum of 3 years working experience in the Centric PLM application (Essential)

Facilitation skills (Essential)

Analytical thinking and problem-solving (Essential)

Organizational skills (Essential)

Oral and written communication skills (Essential)

Knowledge of databases and using SQL tools to interrogate data

Business process experience

Ability to work well in a rapidly changing environment

Ability to work independently but must also be a good team player

Experience in the designing of interfaces with external systems

Responsibilities:

The Functional Analyst for PLM will be responsible for requirements analysis, solution mapping, configuration, testing, and documentation of the same, to address business requirements within the product scope according to Centric best practices.

The Functional Analyst will provide effective maintenance and support for the Centric PLM system and its users.

To be responsible for technical support of the PLM system through the effective resolution of incidents and problems, including after-hours standby and support

To be responsible for requirements analysis, solution mapping, configuration, and documentation of the same, to address business requirements.

To be responsible for the definition and execution of test plans and procedures, to ensure the successful implementation of system changes

To perform and assume technical leadership for the configuration of PLM, with support from the 3rd party vendor

To provide mentorship to less experienced staff and contribute to the improvement of his/her teams capability

To perform admin and housekeeping for the PLM system

To assist in end-user training

