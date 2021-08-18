Our client is urgently looking for a proactive Functional IT Analyst to join their organization.
Location: Cape Town
Requirements:
- Grade 12 or equivalent (Essential)
- Related tertiary qualification (Essential)
- A minimum of 3 years working experience in the Centric PLM application (Essential)
- Facilitation skills (Essential)
- Analytical thinking and problem-solving (Essential)
- Organizational skills (Essential)
- Oral and written communication skills (Essential)
- Knowledge of databases and using SQL tools to interrogate data
- Business process experience
- Ability to work well in a rapidly changing environment
- Ability to work independently but must also be a good team player
- Experience in the designing of interfaces with external systems
Responsibilities:
- The Functional Analyst for PLM will be responsible for requirements analysis, solution mapping, configuration, testing, and documentation of the same, to address business requirements within the product scope according to Centric best practices.
- The Functional Analyst will provide effective maintenance and support for the Centric PLM system and its users.
- To be responsible for technical support of the PLM system through the effective resolution of incidents and problems, including after-hours standby and support
- To be responsible for requirements analysis, solution mapping, configuration, and documentation of the same, to address business requirements.
- To be responsible for the definition and execution of test plans and procedures, to ensure the successful implementation of system changes
- To perform and assume technical leadership for the configuration of PLM, with support from the 3rd party vendor
- To provide mentorship to less experienced staff and contribute to the improvement of his/her teams capability
- To perform admin and housekeeping for the PLM system
- To assist in end-user training