Intel intros new graphics brand

Intel today revealed the brand for its upcoming consumer high-performance graphics products: Intel Arc. The Arc brand will cover hardware, software and services, and will span multiple hardware generations, with the first generation, based on the Xe HPG microarchitecture, codenamed Alchemist (formerly known as DG2).

Intel also revealed the codenames of future generations under the Arc brand: Battlemage, Celestial and Druid.

“Today marks a key moment in the graphics journey we started just a few years ago,” says Roger Chandler, vice-president and GM of Client Graphics Products and Solutions at Intel. “The launch of the Intel Arc brand and the reveal of future hardware generations signifies Intel’s deep and continued commitment to gamers and creators everywhere. We have teams doing incredible work to ensure we deliver first-class and frictionless experiences when these products are available early next year.”

Intel Xe is a scalable graphics and compute architecture designed to deliver exceptional performance and functionality spanning integrated to discrete and data centres to supercomputers.

Upcoming Intel Arc graphics products are based on the Xe HPG microarchitecture, a convergence of Intel’s Xe LP, HP and HPC microarchitectures, that will deliver scalability and compute efficiency with advanced graphics features. Alchemist, the first generation of Intel Arc products, will feature hardware-based ray tracing and artificial intelligence-driven super sampling, and offer full support for DirectX 12 Ultimate.

Intel’s long-term vision is to bring frictionless gaming and content creation experiences to gamers and creators worldwide, giving them innovation and choice in hardware coupled with open and accessible software tools.

Alchemist products will arrive in the first quarter of 2022.