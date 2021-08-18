IT Development Manager

Aug 18, 2021

My client based in Cape Town (Southern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Software Development Manager to join them on a permanent basis

Tasks

  • Manage a team of Software developers, RPA developers and O365 developers
  • Responsible for Risk Management for the team
  • Responsible for implementing and maintaining controls relevant to the position
  • Design and develop new systems
  • Support and maintain new and legacy custom developed systems
  • Perform unit and systems testing on enhanced or new systems
  • Liaise with project stakeholders during the project life cycle
  • Assist with implementation of agile systems development life cycle
  • Assist with implementation of best practices and development standards
  • Review and introduce new technologies, in line with the architectural framework
  • Provide appropriate and timely feedback regarding project feedback as per agreement with relevant stakeholders

Qualifications and experience

  • ASP.net Core and Windows Services Development
  • REST API Development
  • Migration of ASP.Net to .Net core
  • Design and development of new enterprise systems
  • Estimation of project deliverables
  • Implementation and use of patterns and best practices
  • JavaScript frameworks e.g., jQuery
  • Successful migration of at legacy systems
  • Support and maintenance of existing and legacy custom developed systems
  • Testing and use of automated testing software
  • Understanding of information security best practices and development standards
  • SharePoint Development
  • Development on UIPath Robotics Platform
  • Integration between heterogeneous systems
  • In understanding of the investment services industry
  • MCTS – SQL Server
  • Critical thinking and creative problem solving
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
  • High tolerance for ambiguity
  • Self-motivated and organized

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

  • Management
  • Team
  • Agile
  • application
  • Software Development Life Cycle

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

