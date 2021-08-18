IT Development Manager

My client based in Cape Town (Southern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Software Development Manager to join them on a permanent basis

Tasks

Manage a team of Software developers, RPA developers and O365 developers

Responsible for Risk Management for the team

Responsible for implementing and maintaining controls relevant to the position

Design and develop new systems

Support and maintain new and legacy custom developed systems

Perform unit and systems testing on enhanced or new systems

Liaise with project stakeholders during the project life cycle

Assist with implementation of agile systems development life cycle

Assist with implementation of best practices and development standards

Review and introduce new technologies, in line with the architectural framework

Provide appropriate and timely feedback regarding project feedback as per agreement with relevant stakeholders

Qualifications and experience

ASP.net Core and Windows Services Development

REST API Development

Migration of ASP.Net to .Net core

Design and development of new enterprise systems

Estimation of project deliverables

Implementation and use of patterns and best practices

JavaScript frameworks e.g., jQuery

Successful migration of at legacy systems

Support and maintenance of existing and legacy custom developed systems

Testing and use of automated testing software

Understanding of information security best practices and development standards

SharePoint Development

Development on UIPath Robotics Platform

Integration between heterogeneous systems

In understanding of the investment services industry

MCTS – SQL Server

Critical thinking and creative problem solving

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

High tolerance for ambiguity

Self-motivated and organized

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

Management

Team

Agile

application

Software Development Life Cycle

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

