IT Development Manager

My client based in Cape Town (Southern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Software Development Manager to join them on a permanent basis
Tasks
- Manage a team of Software developers, RPA developers and O365 developers
- Responsible for Risk Management for the team
- Responsible for implementing and maintaining controls relevant to the position
- Design and develop new systems
- Support and maintain new and legacy custom developed systems
- Perform unit and systems testing on enhanced or new systems
- Liaise with project stakeholders during the project life cycle
- Assist with implementation of agile systems development life cycle
- Assist with implementation of best practices and development standards
- Review and introduce new technologies, in line with the architectural framework
- Provide appropriate and timely feedback regarding project feedback as per agreement with relevant stakeholders
Qualifications and experience
- ASP.net Core and Windows Services Development
- REST API Development
- Migration of ASP.Net to .Net core
- Design and development of new enterprise systems
- Estimation of project deliverables
- Implementation and use of patterns and best practices
- JavaScript frameworks e.g., jQuery
- Successful migration of at legacy systems
- Support and maintenance of existing and legacy custom developed systems
- Testing and use of automated testing software
- Understanding of information security best practices and development standards
- SharePoint Development
- Development on UIPath Robotics Platform
- Integration between heterogeneous systems
- In understanding of the investment services industry
- MCTS – SQL Server
- Critical thinking and creative problem solving
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
- High tolerance for ambiguity
- Self-motivated and organized
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
Desired Skills:
- Management
- Team
- Agile
- application
- Software Development Life Cycle
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric