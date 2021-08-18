Java Developer at QES

My client based in Cape Town is currently looking for a Java Developer to join them on a fixed term contract basis

CAREER OPPORTUNITY

Business Information and Technology Services has a six months Contract opportunity, with a possibility of further extension, for a Senior Java Developer in the Outsourced Business systems environment.

The assignment is for a considerable programme of work, with challenging and exciting deliveries to the Cloud (AWS), complex integration with multiple third-party system software, within an Agile delivery framework, etc.

As a senior developer you will be responsible for building Java, Gosu and React applications. (Gosu is the programming language for the Guidewire policy administration system that is based on Java and runs on the JVM. Experience in the Gosu framework is not required, but a willingness to learn.)

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Translate application storyboards and use cases into functional applications

Design, build and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable Java code

Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of the applications

Identify bottlenecks and bugs, and devise solutions to these problems

Help maintain code quality, organization, and automation

Interpret specifications and interrogate to enable understanding

Maintain existing applications

Produce quality software according to specification

Troubleshooting, defect tracking & defect resolution of programs within the application space

Provide support to Test team, Analysts & other role players in the interest of getting the job done

Technical Document

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

Minimum of 5 years’ experience within a Java development environment and 3 years within a Scrum delivery framework.

Core Skills:

Java SE8 ++

SQL

JavaScript

ORM — Hibernate

Unit Testing

Producing clean code

Code Refactoring

Microsoft SQL Server database

Experience working with queues (SQS or others)

Software design patterns

Code reviews

Knowledge about microservice designCOMPETENCIES

Problem solving skills

Conceptual and analytical thinker

Good communication / interpersonal skills

Action / results orientation

Quality orientation

Knowledge seeking / learning orientation

Must have a positive attitude

Have a strong desire / willingness to learn and to always improve

Conduct must be professional at all times

Must take ownership of tasks and be accountable

Team player

Get along well with others. Must be able to get the cooperation of people in other departments.

ADDITIONAL COMPETENCIES AND SKILLS

Additional Experience and Skills that would be advantageous:

Designing REST API’s

Guidewire packages & Gosu programming language

Spring Framework (https://spring.io/)

Docker

React

Cloud development (AWS)

NoSQL, especially AWS DynamoDB

Maven

Git

Understanding TDD

Good grasp of OO concepts and the implementation thereof

Experience in the Financial Services industry would be advantageous

Desired Skills:

Java

SQL

Java technology

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position