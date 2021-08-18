Junior Application Developer

Aug 18, 2021

Duties:

  • Assist industry vendors and clients during test efforts to drive success of the project
  • Conduct Unit and Performance testing
  • Address all audit findings and ensure corrective action is being taken
  • Identify and prioritize key risks based on urgency
  • Interpret business requirement and translate into system design
  • Securely develop, test and maintain well-designed and efficient applications as per the user stories and ensuring the acceptance criteria are met
  • Conduct secure code reviews, ensuring all technical debt is addressed timeously
  • Ensure System Documentation is kept up to date during the sprint cycles (Azure DevOps Services)
  • Seek to continuously improve coding standards, architecture and testing processes
  • Coordinate with other managers and line functions to ensure highest level of software quality (project manager, application development manager, application support, test manager, senior developers, etc)
  • Ensure timely delivery of the different development milestones as per sprint planning
  • Plan, organize and control own work effort, including regular progress feedback to own and other relevant areas

Education:

  • 3-year National Diploma/Degree in ICT
  • Relevant certifications in Software Development

Experience:

  • Minimum of 4 years software development experience

Other Requirements;

  • Experience in a broad range of development technologies/products, standards, tools and methodologie
  • Experience in application configuration, maintenance and support
  • Advanced experience in MS SQL
  • Advanced experience in C# and .Net Core
  • Experience in REST, JSON, SOAP, XML
  • Experience in MVC, MVVM, UML and Visio
  • Experience in ReactJs/Blazer, jQuery, NodeJs
  • Experience in MicroServices
  • Code scanning tools like SonarCloud
  • Agile experience
  • Experience in Azure DevOps Services
  • Experience with Unit and Performance testing

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • C#
  • REST
  • JSON
  • SOAP
  • XML
  • UML
  • NODE
  • AZURE
  • MICRO SERVICES

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

About The Employer:

ICT Department within a well established organization, urgently requires an experienced Junior Application Developer to implement, test, maintain and design code with required system documentation to meet company development goals.

3 Year fixed-term Contract, based in Cape Town (relocation at own costs)

