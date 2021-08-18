Junior Application Developer

Duties:
- Assist industry vendors and clients during test efforts to drive success of the project
- Conduct Unit and Performance testing
- Address all audit findings and ensure corrective action is being taken
- Identify and prioritize key risks based on urgency
- Interpret business requirement and translate into system design
- Securely develop, test and maintain well-designed and efficient applications as per the user stories and ensuring the acceptance criteria are met
- Conduct secure code reviews, ensuring all technical debt is addressed timeously
- Ensure System Documentation is kept up to date during the sprint cycles (Azure DevOps Services)
- Seek to continuously improve coding standards, architecture and testing processes
- Coordinate with other managers and line functions to ensure highest level of software quality (project manager, application development manager, application support, test manager, senior developers, etc)
- Ensure timely delivery of the different development milestones as per sprint planning
- Plan, organize and control own work effort, including regular progress feedback to own and other relevant areas
Education:
- 3-year National Diploma/Degree in ICT
- Relevant certifications in Software Development
Experience:
- Minimum of 4 years software development experience
Other Requirements;
- Experience in a broad range of development technologies/products, standards, tools and methodologie
- Experience in application configuration, maintenance and support
- Advanced experience in MS SQL
- Advanced experience in C# and .Net Core
- Experience in REST, JSON, SOAP, XML
- Experience in MVC, MVVM, UML and Visio
- Experience in ReactJs/Blazer, jQuery, NodeJs
- Experience in MicroServices
- Code scanning tools like SonarCloud
- Agile experience
- Experience in Azure DevOps Services
- Experience with Unit and Performance testing
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- C#
- REST
- JSON
- SOAP
- XML
- UML
- NODE
- AZURE
- MICRO SERVICES
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
About The Employer:
ICT Department within a well established organization, urgently requires an experienced Junior Application Developer to implement, test, maintain and design code with required system documentation to meet company development goals.
3 Year fixed-term Contract, based in Cape Town (relocation at own costs)