Junior Application Developer

Duties:

Assist industry vendors and clients during test efforts to drive success of the project

Conduct Unit and Performance testing

Address all audit findings and ensure corrective action is being taken

Identify and prioritize key risks based on urgency

Interpret business requirement and translate into system design

Securely develop, test and maintain well-designed and efficient applications as per the user stories and ensuring the acceptance criteria are met

Conduct secure code reviews, ensuring all technical debt is addressed timeously

Ensure System Documentation is kept up to date during the sprint cycles (Azure DevOps Services)

Seek to continuously improve coding standards, architecture and testing processes

Coordinate with other managers and line functions to ensure highest level of software quality (project manager, application development manager, application support, test manager, senior developers, etc)

Ensure timely delivery of the different development milestones as per sprint planning

Plan, organize and control own work effort, including regular progress feedback to own and other relevant areas

Education:

3-year National Diploma/Degree in ICT

Relevant certifications in Software Development

Experience:

Minimum of 4 years software development experience

Other Requirements;

Experience in a broad range of development technologies/products, standards, tools and methodologie

Experience in application configuration, maintenance and support

Advanced experience in MS SQL

Advanced experience in C# and .Net Core

Experience in REST, JSON, SOAP, XML

Experience in MVC, MVVM, UML and Visio

Experience in ReactJs/Blazer, jQuery, NodeJs

Experience in MicroServices

Code scanning tools like SonarCloud

Agile experience

Experience in Azure DevOps Services

Experience with Unit and Performance testing

Desired Skills:

SQL

C#

REST

JSON

SOAP

XML

UML

NODE

AZURE

MICRO SERVICES

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

About The Employer:

ICT Department within a well established organization, urgently requires an experienced Junior Application Developer to implement, test, maintain and design code with required system documentation to meet company development goals.

3 Year fixed-term Contract, based in Cape Town (relocation at own costs)

Learn more/Apply for this position