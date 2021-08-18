Microsoft Dynamics Developer at Sabenza IT

We have an Amazing opportunity with our client which is one of the biggest names in Consulting and Projects.

They are looking for a Microsoft AX 2012 Developer.

If you are looking to grow your experience within the consulting as well as FMCG industries, this is the role for you.

The ideal candidate should have the following experience:

? Experience with development in AX2012

? Experience with:

? C#,

? SQL,

? AIF,

? Biztalk,

? DIEF

? Experience working in Agile environment

Apply now for more information!

Desired Skills:

ax2012

Dynamics developer

AX2012 developer

C#

SQL

AIF

Biztalk

DIEF

Dynamics AX Development

Microsoft Dynamics AX

Microsoft Development

BizTalk

MS Dynamics Development

Dynamics

AX

